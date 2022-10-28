Authorities in Indiana County are joining others across southwestern Pennsylvania in expressing concern about a disease called Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV.
“There has been some concern expressed about the possibility of a tri-pandemic coming this winter,” Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman told the county’s board of commissioners this week. “This would be a combination of new COVID-19 strains, along with the seasonal flu and the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which is referred to as RSV.”
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.
“Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults,” the CDC advised on an RSV page of its website. “RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children younger than one year of age in the United States.”
The CDC said its surveillance has shown an increase in RSV detections and RSV-associated emergency department visits and hospitalizations in multiple U.S. regions, with some regions nearing seasonal peak levels.
That includes the Pittsburgh region, Stutzman said.
“Regionally, Children’s Hospital has shared with the counties in the region that they have seen a spike in RSV cases among the children who are coming to their (emergency room),” Stutzman said. “There is no vaccine for RSV but it can be serious for infants and older adults. So, we just want to recommend to everybody that they continue the best practices that we all did during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this will keep the burden on our health care system reduced.”
The University of Pittsburgh Health Center or UPMC, whose network of hospitals includes Children’s, has reposted a January 2020 advisory about RSV, saying RSV is a common virus, and that most children have had it by the time they are 2 years old and recover from the illness in a week or two.
“Prior infection does not prevent you from getting infected again, though subsequent episodes tend to be milder,” the UPMC “Health Beat” article said. “But for very young children or infants, or for children and adults with weakened immune systems, RSV can be very dangerous.”
Meanwhile, COVID-19 is still being monitored. As Stutzman told the commissioners this week, the CDC reports a “low” community level of the virus in Indiana County, but a “high” transmission level.
That is also the case in all neighboring counties.
And Pennsylvania is into the third week of monitoring influenza for the 2022-23 season, reporting 2,480 laboratory-confirmed flu cases in 60 of the 67 counties through Oct. 22, including 1,944 cases of Type A, which can come for instance from wild birds, and 530 cases of Type B, which almost always comes from another human being.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said seasonal influenza activity here and across the United States is low — but higher than the same time of the year during the past five flu seasons.
Indiana still has more Type B cases, nine, but eight have been found to be Type A.
Cambria has 16 Type B and eight Type A, plus one case not determined to be either type.
Armstrong, Clearfield and Jefferson each have six total cases, with fewer than five in either Type A or Type B in any of those counties.
Westmoreland has 61 Type A and 17 Type B cases.
There was one confirmed influenza-associated death in the Keystone State through the second week of the seasonal counting period.