A tradition since World War II in Indiana is no more, as Rustic Lodge has permanently closed.
“Thank you to everyone who attended the final Sunday Brunch!” says the website that once provided details of upcoming events at the self-styled “wedding, conference and event venue” along Oakland Avenue in White Township.
The familiar sign outside the Rustic Lodge now resembles a tombstone, on one side, anyway.
On that sign is an epitaph, “Proudly served Indiana’s banquets from 1945 to 2022.”
The flip side, whose impression can be seen, albeit backwards, in the front window beside the door to 2199 Oakland Ave., reads, “Closed. Thank you for 77 years.”
Its website now is graced by that same famous “Rustic Lodge” sign, but the caption there reads, “teamwork makes the dream work,” and 26 employees and family members gathered in front.
Those staffers served “over 300 cherished customers” at that last Sunday brunch this past weekend.
Joseph P. Lubold wrote the eulogy found on another page of the website, recalling what his grandparents founded, two months before the official end of World War II:
“On July 5th, 1945, Tony and Emma Ricupero purchased Rustic Lodge and devoted their lives to turning it into one of Indiana County’s premier banquet facilities.”
Lubold went on to recall how “over 75 years and three generations” the lodge was operated “as a successful independent family business.”
As he wrote on the Rustic Lodge website, “29 years ago, I began the journey of continuing my grandparents’ life devotion. I have always said that ‘retirement’ was not something in my family’s vocabulary. However, the challenges of conducting an owner-operated business today are unprecedented and have caused this journey to come to an end.”
As illustrated by the picture on the front page of the website, as Lubold wrote, “the support of my employees, family, and valued customers over the years has been incredible. The Indiana community is the sole reason our family business has been able to succeed for over 75 years. Without their encouragement and support, we would not have been so blessed. I’m very proud of my accomplishments over the past 29 years and very grateful to all those who have helped me along the way.”
As he said in early December of last year, the closing would take effect this coming Monday, Oct. 31, to allow Rustic Lodge to honor all its then-current customer bookings.
Among them were the Indiana County Democratic Committee’s annual Fall Banquet on Oct. 7, with approximately 100 people in attendance to hear from a variety of speakers, including keynote speaker Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia.
The last events also included a Sept. 14 gathering of healthcare workers across a tri-county region of west-central Pennsylvania, and in Indiana County in particular, for the 17th annual Health Care Employee Recognition Event, a Sept. 16 Ballroom Dance Club dance, a Diamond Drugs Inc. Pharmacy Job Fair on Oct. 4, and the annual post-fair meeting of the Indiana County Fair Board on Oct. 18.
Other memories of recent times at the lodge could be found on its Facebook page, where patrons and other friends posted their thoughts.
Lubold chose not to sell the Rustic Lodge. But at least one patron expressed the hope that “someone else moves in and continues the same type of business that you successfully had.”
Indiana County Commissioner Robin A. Gorman posted two “sad” icons, while others recalled picnics and weddings, family parties and reunions and, as Marianne Sadler put it, “any gathering that needed your hospitality.”