An Indiana-based bank is reportedly among more than 100 lenders in a coalition that has asked the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to insure all deposits for two years.
S&T Bank is listed as one of six Pennsylvania institutions involved in the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America.
MBCA has written to federal regulators asking to extend FDIC insurance to all deposits, not just the current $250,000 limit, arguing the guarantee is needed to avoid a wider run on the banks.
“Doing so will immediately halt the exodus of deposits from smaller banks, stabilize the banking sector and greatly reduce chances of more bank failures,” the coalition said in a letter that was seen by Bloomberg News.
The Mid-Size Bank Coalition, which represents more than 100 lenders, called on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to put backstops in place and broaden its protection for smaller banks.
As quoted by Bloomberg and reported by Business Insider, MBCA’s letter said “it is imperative we restore confidence among depositors before another bank fails, avoiding panic and a further crisis.”
The group said the FDIC should extend its cover to “reduce chances of more bank failures,” according to a letter that was sent to the FDIC as well as the Comptroller of the Currency, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the Federal Reserve.
According to MBCA’s website, Pennsylvania MBCA banks include S&T, Dollar Bank in Pittsburgh, F.N.B. Corp. in Hermitage, Northwest Bank in Warren, Customers Bank in Phoenixville, and Fulton Financial in Lancaster.
S&T Bank officials could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
In an email to The Indiana Gazette, an FDIC spokesman declined comment.
Last week, in a joint statement, Yellen, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell, and FDIC Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg said “decisive actions” were being taken “to protect the U.S. economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system,” in the cases of Silicon Valley Bank of California and Signature Bank of New York.
The Federal Reserve Board also announced at that time that it will make available additional funding to eligible depository institutions to help assure banks have the ability to meet the needs of all their depositors.