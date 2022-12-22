Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr.’s salary has been put on a par with county Treasurer Kimberly McCullough and Sheriff Robert Fyock by the county board of commissioners, acting as the county’s salary board.
At a special 15-minute meeting Wednesday night at the Indiana County Court House, the board then approved 2 percent annual raises for all the county’s elected officials, for 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027.
The coroner’s office wasn’t always a full-time position in Indiana County, but has become one in recent years. This prompted the annual salary increase from $56,743.02 to $61,886 for the coroner, which was moved by Commissioner Robin A. Gorman and seconded by Commissioner Sherene Hess, then approved 3-0.
Specifically, the salary resolution read, “any salary increase shall be on a percentage basis and applied equally to all county officials except the county commissioners may provide a greater percentage salary to the lowest-paid county official, other than the jury commissioners (a position that no longer exists) or county auditor, until his salary is equal to the other county officials except the jury commissioners, county auditors, district attorneys and county commissioners.”
Further clarifying the coroner’s situation, the resolution went on to read, “effective the first Monday of January, 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027 the salary of the coroner will be increased to the level of treasurer and sheriff.”
Then, there was the matter of salaries for the commissioners; coroner; register of wills, recorder of deeds and clerk of Orphans’ Court; prothonotary and clerk of courts; sheriff; treasurer; and auditors.
The “2 percent” was a fill-in-the-blanks proposition on the salary resolution, as Board Chairman R. Michael Keith first proposed a 2.5 percent raise, which Hess said would be “a little higher than I would be comfortable with.”
Keith then corrected himself about past salary increases, which actually were 2.25 percent. Commissioner Robin A. Gorman then moved for 2 percent, saying, “I think people work hard and deserve some sort of increase,” but “it does not have to be extravagant.”
Hess seconded Gorman’s motion and the board approved it 3-0 before adjourning.