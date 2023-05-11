Changes at the Indiana County Jail and Communities at Indian Haven were among the items brought before the Indiana County Salary Board Tuesday morning.
Also, there were promotions in the Register & Recorder office and a pay raise for the county’s First Assistant District Attorney Dennis Clark.
The board consisting of the three county commissioners and county Treasurer Kimberly McCullough approved a $1,000 a month increase for Clark, effective June 1.
Board of Commisioners and Salary Board Chair R. Michael Keith said the raise was per a memorandum of understanding.
All the actions Tuesday were unanimous votes by McCullough, Keith and Commissioners Robin A. Gorman and Sherene Hess.
Tashina Rebovich “will be a great addition,” Register & Recorder Maria Jack said, as the board approved promoting Tara Heckler from full-time second deputy to full-time first deputy register & recorder, replacing Carol Williams.
Rebovich will start June 5 and net $14.50 per hour, while Heckler will earn $17.73 per hour, also effective June 5.
Briana Greene, who works in human resources at Indian Haven, said the administration is still having interviews to fill positions.
Jennifer Brown was approved as a full-time dietary aide, replacing Dawn Frye, effective Wednesday at a salary of $12.25 per hour.
Saundra Byrne was approved as a full-time assistant director of nursing, replacing Kristin Cooper, effective Thursday at a salary of $75,850.
Greene said Amanda Hagerman is returning to serve as a per-diem registered nurse, replacing Madisen Guisto at $40 per hour.
Indiana County Jail Warden Lesley Loveridge told the board that female staffers “are still at critical levels” there, as the jail plans another job fair in June.
Still, she said, “I am very close to being fully staffed” after a series of moves approved Tuesday.
The warden said full-time Correctional Officer Sherry Sherry had completed probation as of April 25 and is earning $19.53 per hour.
Effective May 15 at $18.31 per hour apiece, Anthony Tagliati, Dale Horne and Ashley Bender are being taken on as full-time correctional officers, replacing respectively Cory McAfoos, Glenda McLean and Michele Oswald, who never started in that position.
Effective May 15 at $15.87 per hour apiece, Topanga Berezwick, Ciara Diaz and Krysten Stein were taken on as part-time correctional officers, with Stein filling a vacancy, and Berezwick and Diaz replacing, respectively, James Halyama and Steven Sosa-Arenas who never started in their positions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.