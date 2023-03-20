SALTSBURG — A weekly sports program conducted at the Salt Center has marked its 10th anniversary.
“Time can get so ahead of you, you sometimes forget to stop and notice accomplishments and milestones that have occurred,” Saltsburg Councilman Abraham Kline said in observing the 10th anniversary of a local open gym basketball event that takes place Tuesday nights from 7 to 9 p.m., for young men ages 12 and up.
The event is hosted by the Aultman Baptist Church, in a building known by many as simply “The old high school.”
“The Salt Center was purchased by Saltsburg Borough in 1997 and has been available to rent for over 20 years,” Kline observed. “In February of 2013, a group of about five friends began meeting to play pick-up basketball with one another on a weekly basis on Thursday nights.”
On one evening on the way to basketball, Kline said, one member of the group invited some of the kids from the community, who were playing at a nearby playground, to join them.
“This became a weekly practice until a core group of regulars began attending,” Kline said. “In the latter half of 2014, basketball moved from Thursday nights to Tuesdays.”
Each program begins with a warm-up period, after which it’s time to pick up teams.
“The teams then play one to two games,” Kline said, “followed by an intermission. During the break, the group collectively rest, enjoy some complimentary water, and have a short devotion from the Bible. The games then resume until 9 o’clock.”
The Saltsburg councilman, a longtime member of the Aultman church, co-directs the weekly activity along with Assistant Pastor Jason Williams.
“Since the beginning, Tuesday Night Basketball, as it is often called, goes all year long with occasional weeks off for varying reasons,” Kline said.
On Thursday, there was a special 10-year celebration that had more than 30 people in attendance.
“Some were old and current regulars along with a couple who showed up for the first time,” Kline said. “The event began with a time of food and fellowship, followed by the first games. Four teams played halfcourt games and switched sides at the conclusion of the first game.”
Halfway through, there was a time of reading and exhortation from the Bible as well as a few words spoken about the milestone. Aultman’s Senior Pastor Charles Harvey also shared a few words before closing the devotion time in a word of prayer.
Kline also took the opportunity to announce a 3-on-3 basketball tournament scheduled for July 22 for all who would like to bring a team to play, including boys and girls as young as fourth grade.
For more details, call Kline at (724) 599-6974.