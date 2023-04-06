SALTSBURG — Borough Council voted this week to purchase a used police cruiser from Upper Burrell Township and acknowledged receipt of a state Local Share Grant that helped purchase a new loader.
Borough Public Works Director Don Kelly thanked Vince Seyko and Dakota Bocan from Gibson Thomas for the work on submitting paperwork which allowed the Borough to be awarded about $73,000 for a new Kubota Loader through the state’s Local Share Grant.
Councilman Terry Cumberledge moved to bid out the borough’s current loader after receiving the new loader. Councilman John Lombardo seconded that motion and council approved it.
Borough Police Officer in Charge Don Isherwood told council about the 2007 Crown Victoria available from Upper Burrell Township. Cumberledge moved to purchase the vehicle for $2,000 and Councilman Abe Kline seconded that motion and council approved it.
In his monthly police report, Isherwood said there had been 58 parking tickets, two warnings and seven citations issued.
Isherwood also said drug paraphernalia was found during an inspection from Indiana County Housing Authority. The officer-in-charge said the tenant will be charged and ICHA also made a formal complaint against 516 Salt Street.
Cumberledge made a motion to reject any and all COG Road material bids. Kline seconded that motion and council approved it.
Mathew Kravetsky submitted a letter of interest for the Saltsburg Conemaugh Pool Board. Cumberledge made a motion to appoint Kravetsky to the pool board seconded by Lombardo. Council approved the motion.
Kelly had a busy report to offer during the work session preceding the voting meeting.
He said public works crews had cleaned salt off trucks, stored plows, fixed lights on the canal, hung banners in the Salt Center, fixed various signage throughout town, patched pot holes, cut some trees and removed a stump at River’s Edge.
He said crews also collected meter money, and inquired with Walker & Walker about the new loader.
Regarding the borough’s sewage system, Kelly said various home lateral inspections were conducted, samples were collected, the UV system cleaned, a chunk of concrete was removed from a sewage line, a manhole was found that had been paved over along state Route 286, caustic soda was ordered, and the town’s catch basins were pumped out.
Council also expressed best wishes to Ronald Wagner Jr., an active member of the Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department for more than 50 years. Earlier this week Lifestat Ambulance posted that it is taking donations to help Wagner’s family as Wagner deals with a cancer diagnoses and ever-rising costs of medical care and out-of-pocket expenses.
Further details can be found at the www.lifestatambulanceservice.com website.
The borough’s 2022 Audit summary and sealing of the canal were discussed with council.
And Kline announced that there will be a concert at the Salt Center on June 16 from 6 to 9 pm.