SALTSBURG — The Heritage Holiday Committee invites businesses and other organizations to participate in Saltsburg’s annual Light Up Night on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on the Canal Park.
The committee is seeking businesses and other organizations to decorate a tree or sponsor a tree for a youth or nonprofit group to decorate.
The panel said the cost of a lighted tree is $40. It said it will provide white or colored lights.
Those who want to use another color can choose to do so but will have to provide the lights themselves.
The deadline for being part of the celebration is Nov. 20. Those needing application forms can contact Michelle Jesko at (724) 840-0167.
One also can contact the Heritage Holiday Committee at 711 Salt St., Saltsburg, PA 15681.
Light Up Night also will feature visits with Santa and the Grinch, free crafts and raffles for the kids, free cookies and hot chocolate, music and much more.
The highlight of the night will be the decorating and lighting of approximately 80-plus trees on and around Canal Park.
All decorations and lights may be taken down between Jan. 1 and Jan. 5. Groups decorating trees may take the lights if they like.
However, anything not removed from Canal Park by Jan. 5 will be thrown away.