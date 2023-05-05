SALTSBURG — At its meeting Monday night, Saltsburg Borough Council discussed a possible real estate tax increase in 2024.
For 2023, the borough held the line on taxes at 1.9 mills in a $728,360 budget for 2023 that anticipated $732,745 in revenue for this year.
Council chose to hold the line on taxes, after advertising (and eventually approving) an increase in sewage rates from $60 to $70 per month.
Meanwhile, that abandoned building at 308 Point St., next door to the municipal building, continues to bedevil borough officials.
The building reportedly belongs to Gen & Eve Properties & Remodeling LLC of Fulshear, Texas, but borough Solicitor Wayne Kablack has found out that Gen & Eve’s status as a limited liability company is no longer on the books in Texas.
Borough officials said Kablack has to find out if Gen & Eve has LLC status in Pennsylvania, and may need a judge’s advice to move forward with what to do with that building.
During public comment, local resident Dan Rose voiced concern for that building and said he would like to see, at the very least, a cleaning-up of the outside of the building.
Also at its meeting, council approved:
• A poppy sale May 26 and 27 in town by the Saltsburg Historical Society.
• Randy Crawford’s request to rent two rooms at the Salt Center for his Peaceful River Yoga Studio classes, for a monthly fee as well as allowing him to repaint the room.
Council also noted that the benefit dinner for Ronald Wagner Jr. is being held Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at Saltsburg River Hall, 313 Salt St. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children (free for those 3 and younger).
Councilman Abe Kline said there would be a concert at the Salt Center on June 16 with multiple bands starting at 6 p.m.
And Councilwoman Michelle Jesko thanked her colleagues for the beautiful throw purchased for the funeral for the late former borough Tax Collector Diann McElwain.
