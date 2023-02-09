SALTSBURG — Borough Council had another relatively light agenda this week.
At their meeting Monday night, Saltsburg councilors approved Resolution 1 of 2023, for an occupancy permit with Gibson Thomas Engineering to speed up the process of getting permits from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Council also issued Point Street Tavern an open container permit for the tables it has outside.
Also this week, it was announced that the annual Saltsburg Farmers Market will be back on these Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m.: June 29, July 6, July 20, Aug. 10, Aug. 24, Sept. 7, Sept. 24 and Oct. 5.
The borough already is setting up plans for the annual Oktoberfest, Sept. 16 from noon to 9 p.m.
The borough is looking for food vendors for the event. Those interested should contact the borough office at (724) 639-9413. Also, anyone wanting to help with the setup or be on the event committee should also call the borough office.
Borough officials also said yard sales are scheduled in Saltsburg on Sept. 9, while a triathlon will be run on Oct. 14.