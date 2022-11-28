SALTSBURG — The borough’s Heritage Holiday Committee has released details of Light Up Night festivities for Dec. 4 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in Saltsburg.
Organizers said festivities will include tree decorating, where everyone is invited to help, and there are always trees that need helpers to decorate.
Visits with Santa and the Grinch also are scheduled. They’ll be in Santa’s Workshop on the Canal Park, or an alternate location if there is inclement weather.
Rudolph and His Friends also will be there, strolling the canal and spreading Christmas cheer.
The SES (Saltsburg Elementary School) Chorus will be there, performing Christmas Carols at 4 p.m.
Free crafts and raffles for the kids will be available at the Lions Building. There also will be free hot chocolate and cookies.
Local crafters will sell their wares, weather permitting, and the Saltsburg Social Center will have hot dogs, soups and more, with everything at $1 each.
SES PTA will have a photo booth tent and props for visitors to take pictures.
Luminaries will be lit after Light Up Night (6:30 p.m. or thereabouts) by the River’s Edge Stage.
Cost is $5 per name and includes a luminary and a bulb on the Memorial Trees. Call (724) 840-0167 to order. Luminaries will be limited to the first 100 callers, so call as soon as possible.