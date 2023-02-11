The Salvation Army’s Western Pennsylvania Division announced this week that Project Bundle-Up, an ongoing partnership between the division and Pittsburgh’s WTAE-4 television, has been awarded a $22,500 grant from Walmart.
Project Bundle-Up, a campaign started by the late meteorologist Joe DeNardo in the mid-1980s, provides new winter outerwear to children and seniors throughout Western Pennsylvania. To date, it has raised more than $16.5 million and served more than 300,000 children and seniors. The project continues with an annual online auction that will run from March 17 to April 7.
The division said more than 200 additional children will be served thanks to this gift from Walmart, a local partner of Project Bundle-Up for approximately 15 years.
“We are proud to support Project Bundle-Up year-after-year,” Marcy Sloneker, store manager at the Walmart in Delmont, Westmoreland County. “It is such a joy to host shopping trips at local Walmarts throughout western Pennsylvania. The children come to the store and pick out their very own new winter outerwear. It means so much more than a new winter coat. The trips are memorable, positive experiences that can help improve a child’s self-esteem, giving them the confidence to excel in school and at home. Walmart loves being part of that memorable experience.”
Other Walmarts involved include White Township and Burrell Township stores in Indiana County, as well as other outlets throughout the 26 counties of the Western Pennsylvania Division.
“Our Kittanning, Punxsutawney and Latrobe locations have all used their local Walmart to spend their Project Bundle-Up allocations,” said Nicole Harrell, director of marketing and public relations for The Salvation Army’s Pittsburgh-based division.
“The Salvation Army worship and service centers work with individual stores on these shopping trips,” Harrell said. “We are grateful for this ongoing support of this important program that provides new winter outerwear to children and older adults, over the age of 62, across western Pennsylvania.”
During the 2021-22 winter season, WTAE-TV’s project Bundle-Up provided coats, boots and winter outerwear for nearly 5,000 children and seniors.
“We are grateful to Walmart for their continued support of our work,” said Victoria Gill, who directs Project Bundle-Up for WTAE-TV. “Project Bundle-Up would not be possible without the support of our corporate partners. We thank you for helping keep our neighbors in need warm during the cold winter months.”