The Salvation Army of Indiana said Monday that, at the start of the third week of its annual Red Kettle Campaign, the local service agency is 35 percent, or nearly a third of the way, toward a goal of $70,000 set for it by the Western Pennsylvania Division of the Salvation Army.
That brings the total for the annual bell-ringing effort to approximately $24,500.
“We are grateful for our generous community and are confident of their support in the weeks to come!” local army officials posted Monday.
The local Salvation Army also hopes that support will be manifested in volunteers willing to ring the bells. Contact Capt. Candace Flanders, the local army’s commanding officer, at (724) 465-2530.