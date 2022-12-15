The Salvation Army in Indiana County has topped the halfway mark in seeking $70,000 in Red Kettle donations during the 2022 holiday season.
According to the Western Pennsylvania Division of the Army in Pittsburgh, Indiana kettles have taken in $37,059, which is almost 53 percent of a $70,000 goal.
That figure since has been updated by the local Army center on its Facebook page, where it said $39,200, or 56 percent, of that goal has been met, following Friday’s Match Funds Challenge, where $2,714,21 was raised at Walmart and matched dollar-for-dollar to a total of $5,428,42.
Across the 28 counties of the Army’s Western Pennsylvania Division, an estimated $1.1 million has been taken in, just under half of the $2.294 million Army volunteers seek to raise before Dec. 24.
Other worship and service centers that have topped the halfway point include Kittanning where, according to divisional headquarters, $21,846 has been tossed into kettles, or almost 73 percent of the Army’s $30,000 goal for Armstrong County and vicinity.
On the other hand, a spokesperson for the Western Pennsylvania Division said, Allegheny County has raised only $227,680, or 40 percent, of a $565,500 goal, and centers in Butler, Johnstown and Uniontown each have raised less than 40 percent of their total goals.
The Salvation Army says the Red Kettle Campaign helps ensure that the social service agency can continue critical services to its neighbors, which include feeding programs, rent and utility assistance, seasonal assistance, youth empowerment and spiritual programs.