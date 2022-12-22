As The Salvation Army enters the final days of its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign, the Army’s worship and service center in Indiana has racked up two-thirds of its goal of $70,000.
“We would like to thank our generous corporate partners and community members who have already contributed to our most important fundraiser of the year,” said Major Gregory Hartshorn, The Salvation Army’s Western Pennsylvania Division commander.
Nicole Harrell, a spokeswoman for the Pittsburgh-based division, said Indiana County kettles have taken in $46,354, or more than 66 percent of its goal.
“Donations are still being accepted and needed,” Harrell said. “They will go toward funding critical social services in the community.”
Across 28 counties in Western Pennsylvania, The Salvation Army is aiming to raise $2.294 million before Christmas Eve. The latest count from the division shows a fund-raising total of $1.1 million, or 47.5 percent of that goal.
Armstrong County kettles have taken in $31,791, topping a goal of $30,000.
Fundraising has netted $227,680 in Allegheny County, or 40 percent of a $565,500 goal, while the Butler, Johnstown and Uniontown locations have raised less than 40 percent of their total goals.
“Thousands of families and individuals in our area are facing an uphill battle due to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, inflation, evictions, job loss and more,” Hartshorn said. “With your help, we can continue to assist our neighbors in need all-year long.”
Separate from the kettle collections is what came in at the Indiana campaign kickoff.
The kickoff goal was $35,000, up from $34,028.90 last year, and $38,128.25 was raised, including proceeds from silent and live auctions.
There also was $5,447.25 raised by three Greek organizations at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the Fraternity/Sorority Life and Student Engagement Office, the Panhellenic Association, and the Interfraternity Council, in their annual service project for The Salvation Army.
Every donation placed in a red kettle goes directly back into the community where it is received. Donations can also be made virtually at any time at salvationarmywpa.org/LoveBeyond, or dropped off directly at PNC Bank branches across the region.