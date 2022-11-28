The Salvation Army of Indiana reported Sunday that, as it kicks off the second week of its annual Red Kettle Campaign, the local service agency is 20 percent toward the goal of $70,000 set for it by the Western Pennsylvania Division of the Salvation Army.
The goal in turn is about $6,600 more than the amount raised by bell ringers last year.
“Thank you to our community for their support!” the local Army worship and service center posted on its Facebook page.
This year’s support began with a kickoff breakfast Nov. 15 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, which raised $38,128.25, itself up $4,000 from last year.
The kickoff proceeds are separate from those for the Red Kettle efforts.
Either way, proceeds help various services such as the Ark of Learning after-school program, Summer Day Camp, a food pantry, Coats for Kids, Kicks (shoes) for Kids and the Angel Tree toy program.
The local Army worship and service center said those efforts depend on volunteer support, and “we have many gaps in our kettle schedule.”
Those seeking to help, as individuals, groups or organizations, during shifts throughout the holiday season, can contact Capt. Candace Flanders, the local Army’s commanding officer, at (724) 465-2530.