The Salvation Army of Indiana County is looking for volunteers to ring bells alongside the kettles that are being put out at Walmart, Giant Eagle and Indiana Mall, all in White Township.
The local Army corps said ringers were needed at Walmart along Oakland Avenue between 3 and 7 p.m. today and on Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Ringers also are sought to work at the Giant Eagle along Ben Franklin Road South on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
And on Friday, bell ringers are wanted for any time slot at the Indiana Mall.
Anyone who can help is asked to private message the Army via its Facebook page or to contact Capt. Candace Flanders at (724) 465-2530.