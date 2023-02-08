Indiana Borough Council named a new member, approved a new agreement with Indiana Fire Association, allocated $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to update zoning ordinances, and conditionally hired a new police employee in accord with the borough’s agreement to patrol all Indiana Area School District buildings.
But much of Tuesday’s meeting was taken up with the dispute between former borough Detective John Scherf and Police Chief Justin Schawl. Scherf brought a large number of supporters to the meeting, who took up most seats in the chamber in the Mayor George E. Hood Municipal Building in what turned out to be a standing-room-only crowd.
“Many of them reached out to me after that article,” Scherf said, referring to an Indiana Gazette article on Jan. 28, in which Schawl refuted charges — including accusations of racism, homophobia and privacy law violations — made by Scherf in a list of 71 claims that included the statement, “over my dead body will you be chief of police in 2023.”
He told council that there were criminal, ethical and policy violations, involving Schawl and police Lt. Eric Slovinsky, the No. 2 officer on the Indiana force.
However, Mayor William B. Simmons defended Schawl on Jan. 27, telling the Gazette and Renda Media and Digital, “the chief will tell it exactly as it is.”
And after an executive session that followed citizens’ comments Tuesday night, Council President Dr. Peter Broad issued a statement, which read in part:
“The Indiana Borough Council takes seriously any allegations of criminal misconduct or any behaviors not in line with departmental policy. Recent allegations brought to the Borough have been referred by Mayor Simmons to Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi, who in turn referred the matters to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office for investigation. All criminal investigations are outside the purview of the council and mayoral authority to handle.”
Scherf’s supporters included his wife, Kristy, their daughter, Emily, and the mother-in-law of Scherf’s son Hunter, an Indiana Borough Police officer.
John Scherf said he gave his time and his blood to Indiana, but would never suggest that of anyone in the future.
“Police officers are not allowed to be police officers,” Scherf told Schawl. “None of your officers feel comfortable doing traditional police work.”
Scherf’s wife told council, in a bid to conclude her husband’s remarks after a three-minute limit for comments had passed, that officers trying to be proactive have been “scrutinized to the point of submission.”
She added, “You have scared them to death.”
Their daughter said Schawl had used her brother “as a punching bag,” and said, “Indiana Borough deserves a police department, not a puppet show.”
Emily Scherf also said her brother “took an oath and stuck with it,” accusing Schawl of “using emotions instead of facts.”
Family members compared Indiana’s situation to that in McKeesport, where John Scherf’s son, Parker, is an officer — and was among those standing watch after Officer Sean Sluganski was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.
Scherf later suggested that there would be no moment of silence for Sluganski — but Schawl expressed his department’s condolences during his report later in the meeting, and expressed best wishes to Officer Charles Thomas, who was wounded in the encounter with a McKeesport man that happened after Sluganski and Thomas were sent to deal with a domestic situation.
John Scherf again called on Schawl to join him in taking a lie detector test, and suggested a poll of IBPD officers where they could comment anonymously. Schawl said Jan. 27 he would have to follow the direction of his superiors.
Scherf later suggested to supporters outside the borough building that Schawl’s attitude is that of any suspect who doesn’t want to take a lie detector test.
Broad went on to say, “while the council and mayor will not take action under threat, intimidation or coercion, we believe it is our duty to vet any allegations made against any borough employee. This event has given us the opportunity to address broader issues of workplace culture within the borough operations as a whole. Council has directed our solicitor (Patrick Dougherty) to explore engaging an independent consultant to assess each department to ensure we are providing the best quality services to our residents while promoting a positive working environment for our employees.”
Broad concluded, “at this time Chief Schawl continues to serve as Chief of Police with our full confidence and support. He has shown himself to be a true leader in our community with a reputation for honesty and integrity.”
Council Public Safety Committee Chair Donald Lancaster moved to approve Broad’s statement. Council Vice President Kaycee Newell seconded the motion, which was approved 10-0. Councilwoman Sharon Herring was absent, and the 12th seat was not filled until later in the meeting.
Fourth Ward councilors Newell and Tamara Collazzo presented Jessica Frick, a resident in what under the old borough map was the Fourth Ward, as was former Councilman Dr. Jonathan Warnock, who resigned for health reasons.
“It is great to see so many people interested,” Newell said of the letters of intent for Warnock’s seat.
“I am a professional harpist, a wife and the mother of three,” Frick said. She later said she had lived in the borough for nine and a half years, after meeting and marrying her husband, an Indiana native, in her hometown of Tampa, Fla.
Dougherty said Frick would be sworn in prior to the work session council will conduct on Feb. 21.
There was one public comment Tuesday night that was not directly tied to the dispute between Scherf and Schawl. Tom Miller, a member of Friends of White’s Woods who lives near the borough-White Township line, expressed opposition to the four-year School Safety Services Agreement with Indiana Area School District, which extends IBPD coverage to all IASD schools, in the borough and the township.
The agreement — funded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency — allows Indiana Borough Police Department and state police at Troop A, Indiana, to patrol all schools in the Indiana Area district.
Miller said borough police stationed in White Township cannot serve the borough.
“If we’re not going to have our officers,” Miller said, then perhaps Indiana should rely more on Pennsylvania State Police and use funds that would go to the police department to other needs in the borough.
He also is critical of White Township for not having its own police department but utilizing the state police, saying the township has three times the total property valuation of the borough.
Council did take one personnel action regarding that agreement, conditionally hiring Kennidy Shae Allen, with a tentative start date of March 1, as “an additional human resource ... consistent with our enhanced school safety partnership planning.”
Council also approved allocating $50,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding toward updating the borough’s zoning ordinances.
And it approved a new agreement for 2023 with Indiana Fire Association.
In her report, borough Manager Nichole Sipos defended Schawl.
“I am sorry to see you and your family going through this,” she told the chief, whom she called “an excellent partner,” stating she was proud of his department, as well as all borough departments.
She also reported that Trajan Jones, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania regional planning graduate, would begin work as a borough planner on Feb. 15.
Schawl’s report also included the condemnation by international and Pennsylvania organizations of chiefs of police of the murder of a Memphis, Tenn., man, allegedly by a group of police officers who were subsequently charged with his death.
He said police should “protect from harm and do no harm.”
Council also appointed Larry Feldman to fill a vacancy on the Indiana Free Library Board.