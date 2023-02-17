The Homer-Center school board unanimously approved contracting with architect Thomas R. Harley to repair a wall in front of the district’s kindergarten playground during a regular board meeting Thursday.
“The wall is in disrepair,” said school board member James McLoughlin, “so we need to fix that one way or the other.”
McLoughlin said the goal is to cut the wall down halfway and put up fencing before eventually replacing it. The elementary wall project is not to exceed $8,000.
“It’s not that it’s a safety hazard as of right now, but we’re worried (because) that wall ... keeps crumbling on us,” McLoughlin said. “So, we’re going to replace that wall at some point.”
In other news Thursday, the school board awarded two Wildcat Recognition awards and recognized the Kiwanis Senior of the Month.
Elementary teachers Dena Strini and Emily Gates presented the first Wildcat Recognition Award to Lucchese Kreutzberger, grade 1, for being “the most hard-working, sweet, helpful and polite” student, according to Strini, and for acting as “the poster child for good student behavior,” according to Gates.
Filling in for high school learning support teacher Tammy Buffone, who could not make the school board meeting, her brother, high school science teacher Anthony Buffone, presented the second Wildcat Recognition Award to Zachary Metheney, grade 8.
Buffone read comments from a number of teachers who described Metheney as an especially “kind, courteous and hard-working” individual who “always does the right thing” with a “positive” and “pleasant” attitude.
School board member Misty Hunt presented the Kiwanis Senior of the Month award to Annaleigh Spade for her outstanding achievements in school, extracurricular activities and music/band organizations.
Spade said she plans to study biology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a track in molecular biology. She also plans to minor in music and join the IUP marching band.
Also Thursday, the school board unanimously approved a number of motions, including:
• The ARIN Intermediate Union’s 2023-24 general operating budget of $3,414,949, with Homer-Center’s contribution by withholding being $27,608 (no increase from last year).
• Accepting the resignation of head volleyball coach Beth Cutshall.
• Employing Nicole Carlson as a cafeteria worker with a starting salary of $11.75 per hour.
• Miranda Conrad (student teacher) as a substitute teacher for the 2022-23 school year.
• Accepting the resignation of elementary teacher Lauri Shoup due to retirement after 31 years of service to the district.
• Accepting the resignation of paraprofessional Carolyn Sacco due to retirement after 30 years of service to the district.
• The AP pre-calculus course with Mount Aloysius College and Homer-Center Jr./Sr. High School for the 2023-24 school year.
• High school music teacher Laura Root and one student to attend Regional II Chorus at Meadville Area Senior High School from Feb. 22-24. The cost to the district is one substitute for two days and $653.56 for registration, lodging and meals.
• Angel Waldron as a caravan driver for the 2022-23 school year.
• The 2023-24 school calendar.
• Sending social studies department chair and computer science teacher Christine Yurky and one student to attend the FBLA State Leadership Conference at Hershey Lodge, Hershey, from April 16-19 at a cost of one substitute for three days and $1,960 for mileage.
• Payton Newman as a spare bus driver for the 2022-23 school year.
• Employing Collin Troup as a cleaner with the starting salary of $11.50 per hour.
• The following dates for the ABC’s & Me Summer Program and the Summer Blast Program on Tuesday, Wednesdays and Thursdays: July 11, 12 and 13; July 18, 19 and 20; and July 25, 26 and 27.
• Employing Ethan Miller as a cleaner with the starting salary of $11.50 per hour.
• Sending sixth grade science and social studies teacher David King and 13 swim team members to attend the District VI Swimming and Diving Competition at Penn State University on March 3-4. The cost to the district would be one substitute for one day and $156 in registration fees.