In a hearing lasting just over an hour and featuring questions and comments from several area residents, Indiana Area School District officials and consultants detailed plans for a $23.47 million plan to overhaul the Eisenhower school building in Indiana Borough.
That breaks down to $11.14 million for new additions and $12.33 million for other project costs, district Solicitor Ronald Repak said.
It was a hearing required by the Pennsylvania School Code, specifically in state Act 34, Indiana Area School Board President Walter A. Schroth said, “whenever a substantial amount of work is being done on a school district building ... to ensure that the public has a full knowledge and understanding about what the school district is about to do.”
There was at least one comment in support of the project, from Krista Sevajian, a former vice principal at Indiana Area Junior High School whose auditorium was opened for Monday’s hearing, attended by some 20 district residents.
The questions included those raised by retired ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Executive Director Jim Wagner, who wondered about how much instructional space would be included in a building that would be doubled in size to 60,000 square feet.
Anthony Shinsky, project architect from Buchart Horn Architects in York, said that included 27,850 square feet of additions and 33,150 square feet of renovations. He said the project could go out for bids before Labor Day, with construction to begin later this year.
“The school district has indicated that the building should accommodate up to 500 students, with a maximum student count of 30 students per classroom,” IASD Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich said. “In addition, specialty educational learning spaces for Life Skills and Autistic support are needed for about 40 students.”
Wagner also asked if the Pennsylvania Department of Education had approved the classroom space set aside for autistic purposes.
District Director of Special Education Justin Zahorchak said plans have been sent to PDE, but it would have to inspect the site before giving that approval.
Vuckovich, the outgoing Indiana Area superintendent, recalled that Eisenhower was built in 1955, with its last renovation occurring in 1963.
The present plans for renovation were set in motion by the April 2021 fire there.
As Schroth said, “that was truly a game changer.”
However, the board president said, the planning for Eisenhower and other district buildings are a direct result of a process that began in the 2014-15 school year, to reduce the number of student catchment areas in the district from four to two.
That led to the district changing its grade configuration, from four K-6 buildings down to two K-3 buildings (East Pike, Ben Franklin) and two each housing intermediate grades 4-5 (Horace Mann and Eisenhower).
The district plans to close Horace Mann after the renovation work is completed on Eisenhower, but, Schroth said, “no decision has been made pertaining to, or impacting any future uses of the Horace Mann building other than combining both fourth and fifth grades under one room at Eisenhower.”
Jamie Doyle, managing director of district financial advisor PFM Financial Advisors LLC, talked about funding sources — and one source that is not available, state reimbursement under the PlanCon program, due to a moratorium that is now in place on a program established under the state’s Act 70 of 2019.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education has said it is not accepting such applications during the 2023-24 school year.
Doyle said her company has analyzed four alternative methods of financing the work on Eisenhower, which includes cash or a short-term loan; a general obligation bond issue; a local authority issue; and financing through the State Public School Building Authority.
“For discussion purposes only,” Doyle said the district could utilize three recent series of general obligation bonds, a 2016 issue that could provide $4 million or 0.07 mills, a 2022 issue that could provide $9.555 million or 0.21 mills, and a 2023 issue that could provide $8.9 million or 0.24 mills.
On another financial front, Repak said the insurance claim stemming from the April 2021 fire is still being litigated.
