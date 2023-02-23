What if God gave us an Apple/Android Watch?
As we enter the time of Lent for the Christian Calendar, the 40 days leading to Easter, it is a good time to work on our spiritual health!
I find that my Apple watch keeps me on track in a busy day: the time, calendar, important apps, etc. However, it also keeps me active as my Move, Exercise and Stand rings are monitored in “real time” throughout the day.
What if we had God’s designed watch on our arm?
Move — While there are times to “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10), God wants active Christians who are on the field, not sitting in the stands or waiting on the sidelines.
What if God tracked how I moved for His Kingdom throughout the day?
Exercise — All movement is not the same and God wants us to target our movement throughout the day to exercise targeted areas of our life.
Am I building my faith, hope, love throughout the day? Three things will last forever — faith, hope, and love — and the greatest of these is love! (1 Cor 13:13)
Stand — God doesn’t want a silent majority, He wants followers who are courageous and willing to stand at times throughout the day for His kingdom.
Am I standing for marriage, family, what is right at times throughout the day?
When I purchased my watch, I could set my goals for Move-Exercise-Stand at low, medium or high levels. This journey to Easter, maybe it’s time to re-evaluate our goals.
You’re worth it!
Steve
Steve Wolfe is president and CEO of Indiana Regional Medical Center.
