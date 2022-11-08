SALTSBURG — Sewage rates will rise, but real estate taxes will not, in 2023, Saltsburg Borough Council is indicating after its meeting Monday night.
However, a long-vacant building at 308 Point St., next door to the borough’s municipal building, is likely going to fall in the not-too-distant future.
Councilman Terry Cumberledge moved to have Solicitor Wayne A. Kablack draw up an order to Gen & Eve Properties & Remodeling LLC to either fix the decrepit structure or tear it down.
Councilman Abraham Kline seconded the motion, which passed unanimously, 5-0, with councilors Michelle Jesko and Joseph Penta absent.
The building has been on the borough’s radar since Gen & Eve bought it Feb. 26, 2021, from Point Street Trust of Philadelphia, which in turn had purchased the building for back taxes.
David Lee, who is reportedly manager of Gen & Eve’s properties, has been working on a house in Indiana. He told the Gazette in July that the Point Street building was a huge project that would require his full attention.
Borough officials said Monday night that Lee has never responded to letters regarding that building.
Five to nothing also was the vote to advertise a $728,360 borough budget for 2023, with $732,745 in anticipated revenue and no change in the existing tax rate of 1.9 mills.
And it was 5-0 to advertise an increase in sewage rates from $60 to $70 per month, something that first would be seen by borough property owners when they get their sewer bill on Feb. 1.
Borough officials said the rate increase would bring in $40,000.
Council approved two resolutions Monday night seeking American Rescue Plan Act funding through the Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer Grant program for pumps for the sewage treatment plant ($38,964) and a combined sewer overflow separation project along Point Street ($282,912,64).
In each case, the borough would have to offer a 15 percent match.
Council approved free parking to begin this week on borough streets, and again advertised for bids for the Ash Way property, which sits between two portions of a borough alley.
Minimum bid would be $500, but two previous attempts to get bids had no takers.
The borough also received a “nice to have known you” letter from state Rep. Jason Silvis, R-Washington Township (Westmoreland County), who was defeated in his bid for re-election this past spring and whose district is being remapped to take out Saltsburg.
Saltsburg instead will move into the 62nd District where state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, would be the representative should he win another term in today’s election.