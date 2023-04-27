The Indiana County Board of Commissioners tackled a long list of contracts and agreements at its meeting Wednesday.
The board approved a contract utilizing $300,000 in American Rescue Plan grant funding for a 35-foot water clarifier for the Indiana County Municipal Services Authority’s Crooked Creek treatment plant
The plant in the Creekside area serves 14,000 residents.
The commissioners approved an application from the District Attorney’s office for a two-year Pennsylvania Department of Transportation police traffic safety grant, providing overtime funding for local police departments for enhanced traffic enforcement.
They also approved two actions involving the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
One is the $44,512.28 purchase of replacement, propane-powered, generators and transfer switches, for two radio tower sites, through a state contract from Butler Mechanical Services LLC.
The other is a $29,839.14 contract with Glick Fire Equipment Company to make repairs to EMA’s vehicle number 919, which the agency said is in need of body work, re-striping, re-lettering and general paint and body work.
The board approved a memorandum of understanding with Huntingdon County, which does not have a facility to house female offenders over 18 years of age and instead will utilize the Indiana County Jail.
Also, as usual, the commissioners had proclamations to issue. One marked May as Mental Health Awareness Month.
“Good mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well-being and is critical to the welfare of our families, communities, schools and businesses,” Commissioner Sherene Hess read from the proclamation.
“Mental illness affects more than 50 million people in our nation, where one in six youth and one in five adults experience a mental health condition and less than half of them receive treatment,” she went on.
“In 2020, there was a 31 percent increase in mental health-related emergency department visits among U.S. adolescents,” Board Chairman R. Michael Keith read from the proclamation. “Sixty percent of Americans are concerned about the stigma around mental illness.”
Commissioner Robin A. Gorman noted the efforts of the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program and others “working together to decrease the stigma of mental illness, increase public awareness and enhance services.”
Hess is second vice president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, which is stressing mental health issues among its priorities in 2023. She said CCAP is working hard with state legislators to unlock funds for mental health programs.
AIBDHP Administrator Tammy Calderone said there were programs planned in both counties to mark Mental Health Awareness Month.
There’s “May the Fourth be with you for Mental Health,” an awareness fair from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 4 in IRMC Park in Indiana. Calderone said a presentation will take place at 2:30 p.m. that day at the Indiana County Court House, followed by a walk to IRMC Park for a fair sponsored by the Indiana County Community Support Program.
There’s also “Stomp Out Stigma,” Kittanning’s eighth annual “Mental Health Recovery Fest” on May 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the south end of Kittanning Riverfront Park near the amphitheater along the Allegheny River.
Vendors wishing to be part of the event must register by May 12 by contacting Darren Knox at dknox@ccrinfo.org or (724) 431-3725.
More details can be found at MHRecoveryFest2023.eventbrite.com about the May 25 event.
Elections Coordinator Wilson Ragen detailed the timetable for voting over the next few weeks.
He said the last day to register to vote in the May 16 primary is May 1. One can register at the county Voter Registration office in the court house weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., or online at vote.pa.gov.
Ragen said the last day to apply for an absentee/mail-in ballot is May 9. On May 9 the office will be open until 5 p.m.
He said one also can go to vote.pa.gove to apply for an absentee/mail-in ballot.
He also reminded the public that voted ballots must be received no later than 8 p.m. on May 16.
“Ballots can be returned to the Voter Registration Office through the U.S. Postal Service or dropped off in person at the Court House,” Ragen said. “A drop box is available in the (court house) lobby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, (while on) May 16th, the court house will be open until 8 p.m. and we will accept voted ballots until that time.”
The board of commissioners will hold its next meeting on May 10 at 10:30 a.m. upstairs from the usual meeting room.
The meeting will take place in Courtroom Number 1, where the county will bestow honors on the girls’ basketball teams at Homer-Center and River Valley high schools.
After River Valley defeated Homer Center in the Heritage Conference title game, each team advanced through the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament but wound up runners-up in championship games in classes 2A and 3A, respectively, in Hershey.