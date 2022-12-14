A $38.8 million settlement with JUUL Labs Inc., as announced Monday by state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, for violating Pennsylvania’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law and jeopardizing the health of Pennsylvanians, “is not specifically linked to lawsuits filed against JUUL by other school districts and entities across Pennsylvania,” a spokeswoman for Shapiro said Tuesday.
“All of the money in the settlement, other than the $3 million for OAG attorneys’ fees and costs, goes to the Department of Health’s Bureau of Health Promotion and Risk Reduction,” said Jacklin Rhoads, communications director for the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. “It will be up to the Department of Health where, how and in what amounts, to fund specific programs related to the settlement to best meet the settlement’s goals.”
Included are programs that will reduce or eliminate tobacco-related death and disease in Pennsylvania through innovation, utilization of resources, and promotion of smoke-free environments and tobacco-free lifestyles.
Also, the funding will be used to prevent youths and young adults from beginning to use tobacco products and to provide quitting options for adults and youths.
“It could include programs or grants in Indiana County or neighboring counties but that will be up to the Department of Health,” Rhoads said.
Shapiro said JUUL “knowingly targeted young people with tactics similar to the tobacco companies’ playbook.” He said “they disregarded their growing audience of young users, taking no action, as their market share skyrocketed on the backs of American kids. About 13 percent of Pennsylvania students have vaped in the past 30 days — this settlement is only the beginning of keeping our kids safe from the dangers of vaping.”
Shapiro’s legal action coincides with a multi-district litigation that locally involves Indiana Area, Homer-Center, Apollo-Ridge, Freeport Area and Karns City Area school districts. Recently, Indiana Area Solicitor Ronald N. Repak said a trial that was scheduled to begin in November in San Francisco has been postponed until April 2023.