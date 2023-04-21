Gov. Josh Shapiro’s press secretary said the commonwealth’s chief executive “is focused on developing a comprehensive climate and energy policy that protects and creates energy jobs, takes real action to address climate change, protects consumers, and ensures Pennsylvania has reliable, affordable, and clean power for the long term.”
Manuel Bonder was responding to an inquiry by The Indiana Gazette, prompted by reports that the governor may have named an advisory group that could fulfill a campaign pledge Shapiro made in Indiana in 2021 and reiterated last year.
According to The Associated Press, the group is chaired by Jackson Morris of the Natural Resources Defense Council and Mike Dunleavy, a retired business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 5 in Pittsburgh.
Morris, who is based in New York, focuses on wholesale electricity markets; energy efficiency, renewable energy, and clean transportation policies at the state level; as well as state and regional climate-mitigation initiatives in the eastern United States, in his role as Eastern regional director of NRDC’s Climate & Clean Energy Program.
NRDC, a nonprofit environmental advocacy group, is one of the agencies that sought to intervene in favor of Pennsylvania’s admission into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, during the recent and still ongoing court battle over RGGI in Commonwealth Court.
IBEW is among labor unions seeking a permanent injunction against RGGI, along with the United Mine Workers, the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, a number of companies involved in power generation, and the Pennsylvania Coal Alliance.
Associated Press reported that Shapiro’s office declined to identify any other members of his group or discuss the instructions that the governor gave it.
However, Bonder said earlier this week, “as he committed to doing while running for this office, the governor has convened a group of environmental, labor and business leaders to work together and recommend solutions that meet this test.”
In Indiana in October 2021, Shapiro said he would seek if elected the following year “to bring all the parties together and make sure we are listening to one another, to make sure we are protecting these jobs in the energy sector and creating new ones.” He reiterated that pledge campaigning last fall in Indiana.
Shapiro has not issued any statement on the upcoming shutdown of the Homer City Generation LP power plant in Center Township. However, unlike his predecessor Gov. Tom Wolf, Shapiro has taken interest in matters in west-central Pennsylvania — and made appointments on multiple levels that reflect that interest.
