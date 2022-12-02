Altoona-based Sheetz convenience stores have announced the kickoff of their annual Sheetz For the Kidz donation campaign.
Sheetz For the Kidz is a nonprofit organization, designated as a 501©(3) charity, independent of Sheetz Inc., that was created in 1992 by local store employees wanting to help local children.
Customers to the nearly 670 Sheetz stores, including outlets in Indiana, White Township, Homer City and Blairsville, can support local families in need of clothes, toys and more this holiday season by making a donation either through donation boxes or adding donations to a purchase at the point of sale.
Customers also can support Sheetz For the Kidz through AmazonSmile or on the Amazon App, donations of loyalty points through the Sheetz app, or online donations at the www.sheetzforthekidz.org website.
Sheetz partners with Make-A-Wish®, helping one child in each of the chain’s 61 operating districts.
It also partners with Feeding America, providing donations toward 1.3 million meals served this year through backpack programs, kids cafés, school and mobile pantries, and summer feeding programs.
In 2021, customers raised $2.2 million for children in need through in-store fundraising, the most money the charity has raised through customer donations since it was created in 1992. Sheetz said those donations helped make the holiday season brighter for over 10,000 children within the six states where it operates.
Since the charity effort began three decades ago, Sheetz said it has positively impacted more than 150,000 children in the communities served by the convenience store chain.