CENTER TOWNSHIP -- Homer-Center Elementary School is having its first active shooter drill at various times during the school day today.
According to the elementary school's report for the Homer-Center School District board of directors, the drill is one of two required drills within the first 90 days of the school year.
District officials said the focus of today's drill is the "Lock Out" portion of "Get Out, Lock Out and Take Out."
During today's drill, district officials said, students will have the opportunity to practice how they would barricade in the classroom and select resources within the classroom that they could use in the event that an intruder made entry into the classroom.
At last week's school board meeting, Homer-Center directors tackled updated policies, including Threat Assessment, Emergency Preparedness and Response, School Security Personnel, and also Food Services.
They gave final approval to those changes, while giving a first reading to policies dealing with Curriculum and Curriculum Review by Parents/Guardians and Students, Adoption of Textbooks and Resource Materials.
The board also approved a memorandum of understanding with The Open Door for crisis intervention services in the 2022-23 school year. Other actions last week included approval of:
• An agreement with PFM Asset Management for investment advisory services through the PLGIT CD (Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust certificates of deposit) program
• A $3,000 Smart Features district license for 2022-23
• Employing Ashley R. Lichtenfels as a long-term substitute nurse, Cindy Lee as a substitute elementary teacher, and Blake Tonkin and Marcy Rearick as substitute paraprofessionals
• Moving Caleb Simmons from a four-hour, nine-month cleaner to a four-hour, 12-month cleaner
• Taking on Dave Bocz as a volunteer track coach.