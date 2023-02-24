Indiana County Center for Economic Operations is reminding county residents that March 24 is the closing date for the Small Business Advantage Grant application process.
SBAG provides reimbursement funds ranging from 50 percent to 80 percent of eligible project costs for Pennsylvania small businesses to improve energy efficiency or reduce pollution or waste.
Such improvements can be made by:
• Upgrading or replacing equipment or supplies.
• Improving processes.
• Reducing runoff into affected waterways.
The center, which is a joint venture by several Indiana County concerns, said maximum grant award amounts will vary from up to $5,000 to up to $8,000, depending on the environmental impact of the project and whether the project location is in an Environmental Justice Area in Pennsylvania.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, an EJA is any census tract or census block group where 20 percent or more of the population live in poverty, and/or 30 percent of more of the population identifies as a minority.
A map available on the DEP’s website shows an EJA in northern Indiana County covering Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, North Mahoning, South Mahoning and West Mahoning townships, and the boroughs of Glen Campbell, Marion Center, Plumville and Smicksburg.
Another covers Census Tracts 9610, 9611.01 and 9611.02 in the borough of Indiana and White Township, with 9611.02 including Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
There also are half-mile-wide buffer zones in the county, one covering all of Indiana Borough not in an EJA, as well as portions of White Township that includes Regency Mall, the Indiana Regional Medical Center campus, but not including for instance Indiana Mall or Indiana Country Club.
Another buffer zone surrounds an EJA covering eastern portions of Derry Township in Westmoreland County. That zone also includes the borough of Derry, as well as parts of Blairsville and some areas within half a mile of the Conemaugh River across from Derry Township in Indiana County.
Indiana County CEO includes the county board of commissioners, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, Indiana County Development Corporation, Indiana County Tourist Bureau, Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s strategic partnerships.