A Pittsburgh economic development promoter with Indiana County ties is getting a new role in the Allegheny Conference on Community Development.
“We are combining our economic development and policy and advocacy functions and teams under a chief growth officer position, which will be assumed by Matt Smith,” Allegheny Conference CEO Stefani Pashman said recently. “Matt has served as president of the Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce, an affiliate of the Allegheny Conference, since June 2015. He brings a wealth of expertise to this new, expanded role from his tenures as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and Pennsylvania State Senate, as well as his private sector experience.”
The chamber has served as an advocacy arm of the Allegheny Conference, whose aim is to improve the economic future and quality of life of a 10-county region around Pittsburgh, including Indiana, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties.
Smith “has deep roots across the state and beyond,” Pashman said, “including serving on the boards of the Allegheny County Airport Authority and the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry and as a member of the U.S. Chamber’s Committee of 100.”
The Allegheny Conference CEO said it is a new “one-stop-shop approach” which “will allow us to seamlessly integrate business investment efforts with our policy efforts to support increased economic development.” Pashman added, “at the strategic level, it will strengthen our collaboration with the new governor so that our region and state can compete more effectively for business investment and talent. At the project level, it will make our efforts to leverage incentives, programs, and state relationships to compete for deals more streamlined and effective.”
Smith, who has in-laws in Indiana County, also serves as chairman of the subcommittee focused on economic development in the transition effort by Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis.
Transition officials said that committee is made up of economic development policy experts, business and labor leaders, and rural stakeholders. Also on the Economic Development Subcommittee dealing with business development is Mark E. Pasquerilla, who chairs the Greater Johnstown Regional Partnership as well as the board of Crown American Associates.
“I’m excited by the potential that this more consolidated and streamlined approach will unleash in terms of capturing growth for our region, strengthening our economic development efforts, and enhancing partnership,” Pashman said. “Since joining the conference five years ago, I have learned and benefited from Matt’s policy and advocacy leadership. I look forward to continuing to build and invest in our region’s future with Matt in this expanded role.”