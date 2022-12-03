Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis have announced seven Transition Advisory Committees.
They said those panels will advise the incoming administration and prepare to advance what Shapiro termed his top priorities: growing Pennsylvania’s economy, making the state’s communities safer, and ensuring all Pennsylvania students receive a high-quality education.
At least one chairman has an indirect connection to Indiana County. Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce President Matt Smith, who has in-laws in the county, has been named to chair the Shapiro-Davis team focused on economic development.
Transition officials said that committee is made up of economic development policy experts, business and labor leaders, and rural stakeholders.
Among those on the Economic Development subcommittee dealing with business development is Mark E. Pasquerilla, who chairs the Greater Johnstown Regional Partnership as well as the board of Crown American Associates.
Elsewhere from nearby areas is Roland “Bud” Mertz, director, Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety, on the Emergency Management subcommittee of the transition team’s Public Safety Committee.
Former Westmoreland County Commissioner Ted Kopas, now project manager for the Governor’s Action Team, was named to the transition team’s Health and Human Services Committee.
“I am beyond honored to be named,” Kopas posted on Facebook Friday night, “and look forward to working with such a talented, experienced and diverse group to improve services for our most vulnerable.”
On the Higher Education subcommittee of the transition team’s Education/Workforce Committee is Cindy Shapira, who chairs the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (including Indiana University of Pennsylvania), and Ken Mash, president of the PASSHE faculty union, the Association of Pennsylvania State College & University Faculties.