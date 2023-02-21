Two months after he began circulating a memorandum to that effect, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, told constituents Thursday that, “in the near future,” he planned to introduce legislation which would return the opening day of antlered deer rifle season to the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Saying “the loss of revenue” to small business owners, volunteer fire companies and other volunteer organizations “has been devastating to their bottom line,” Smith said his bill would amend the state’s Title 34, which governs the commonwealth’s regulation of deer and wildlife.
He also observed that “changing the opening day to Saturday has robbed Pennsylvania buck hunters of precious time with family and friends as many must now leave for deer camp immediately following Thanksgiving dinner,” and miss out on “family traditions of attending fundraising events and of shopping on Friday and Small Business Saturday.”
In his Dec. 13 memorandum, Smith said his proposal would not change recent efforts to provide for Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania.
“My legislation also proposes that antlered deer rifle season would run from Opening Monday consecutively through the second Sunday, meaning two weeks of additional hunting opportunities without interruption,” Smith told constituents in Jefferson County and northern Indiana County.
Adding a second Sunday during the rifle deer season would also create additional opportunity for hunters.
“In doing this I hope to bring back harmony between hunting season and the success of small businesses during the weekend after Thanksgiving,” Smith said, as he asked colleagues to “please consider cosponsoring this piece of legislation.”