JohnAllen W. Snyder has announced his intention to run for the position of school director within Indiana Area School District.
“The town of Indiana was my home growing up and now where I am raising my family,” Snyder said in a news release. “This district and its potential was a major reason for our return to Indiana. This town and its people mean a great deal to me and now I would like the opportunity to serve the future of it as well.”
Snyder said he will bring a sense of leadership to a school board that is lacking vision, and that “our schools are for our children to learn, experience and thrive, not to merely move through.”
“Indiana never used to be a middle-of-the-road school district, yet here we are. Our scores have dropped in accordance with this recent board’s decisions,” he said. “Our curriculum is flawed, our teachers left to read the script. That is unacceptable as I have two young children who will proceed through the school system.”
Snyder said that leadership is not defined to simply policy-making; it is multifaceted and is being in the front with your people working toward a common goal and shared vision for success.
“Indiana used to compete in everything from academics to athletics to the arts,” he said. “I endeavor to be a part of bringing that back.”
Snyder said fiscally, IASD must remain a responsible district but also counter that with the reality that the district has been set back by “poor financial decisions made by the current board majority.” We are unable to compete because we have not spent monies responsibly to ensure we have that opportunity. I pay taxes within this district. I don’t want to see them raised, but realistically, we are looking at major issues if we do not consider wiser spending practices.
Snyder, a teacher for 18 years, said if he’s elected, he will bring educational experience to a board that “currently only has one member with any education experience at all,” and that he has a very clear picture of what teachers need to be successful and in turn help the district’s children thrive in order to be productive citizens, and that starts with support and visibility.
“Our teachers need to know that we are supporting them,” he said. “Currently, our board as a whole is out of touch with the classroom. Our teachers must be supported if we are to make the strides we need to be successful in our schools. Our teachers receive curriculum in the days before school starts and have no say in its implementation. I aim to change that. Give our stakeholders a voice. Let our experts be experts. Our children do not learn without our teachers.” Snyder said he will work tirelessly to change that narrative.
Snyder said the district infrastructure is in serious need of refit.
“Our buildings are crumbling as we speak and an embarrassment,” he said. “Athletically, our facilities are a laughingstock. We spent a huge amount on a gym that is rotting away and too small to host playoff games. Why? Because of a lack of vision.
“We tout technology, yet none of our buildings have been updated in recent years to account for it. Our infrastructure cannot handle the new demands technology brings to our doors. We must adapt and overcome these challenges. A regional school had a fire in their building months ago and is projected to open by the beginning of next school year; yet, we have a similar building just sitting there? Why? Because we lack vision to make the decisions necessary. We must have a vision to compete in all areas.
“If we can’t compete, how can we expect our students to be ready to be competitive in life and become productive citizens?” Snyder said, adding that he will bring a fresh sense of leadership, real educational experience and the vision needed to move the district forward for all stakeholders involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.