Indiana County Assistant District Attorney Tony Sottile, candidate for magisterial district judge, announced endorsements by longtime Indiana County Sheriff Robert Fyock, retired Judge Gregory Olson, and the Indiana County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
Olson served the county as a common pleas judge for 12 years.
Olson said that “Mr. Sottile would be a fair judge who upholds the law, the kind of judge Indiana County should expect.”
Fyock stated that “with 32 years of legal experience, which includes being a civil and family attorney in addition to being an assistant district attorney, Tony has the experience and qualities, which we need in a district judge.”
Nick Stone, president of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association, added that “working hand-in-hand with Tony Sottile in his time spent as DA, has demonstrated to us that he has the experience and knowledge required to make an exceptional district judge for Indiana County.”
Sottile is a Republican candidate running for the Magisterial District Judge 40-2-01 position that will be vacant due to the retirement of Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl at the end of this year.
Sottile has cross-filed and qualified for both the Democratic and Republican ballots. He cites 32 years of well-rounded legal experience, including 2½ years as an assistant district attorney, as proof that he is a decisive defender of the law, who looks forward to upholding the principles the community strives to maintain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.