As part of its ongoing development of the region’s Long-Range Transportation Plan, the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission is hosting a public meeting for Indiana County residents on Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the PA CareerLink Building, 300 Indian Springs Road, White Township.
The meeting is an opportunity for the public to provide their opinions on local, long-term transportation and infrastructure challenges.
SPC is the area’s designated metropolitan planning organization, and works closely with the region’s 10 counties, including Indiana as well as Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
The city of Pittsburgh also is recognized as a separate member of SPC.
In June 2019, SPC adopted the region’s official long-range transportation plan, called “Smart Moves for a Changing Region,” which included over $35 billion of regional transportation priorities for the next 25 years.
As part of SPC’s efforts to periodically update the plan, it hosts meetings for the public to learn about the region’s long-term transportation and infrastructure challenges and provide their opinions on these issues.
If a member of the public is not able to attend the meeting in-person, but would still like to provide their perspective on these issues, they are invited to submit their comments during the public comment period (which runs until June 9).
They can submit comments by email at comments@spcregion.org, complete an online form at spcregion.org, send a fax to (412) 391-9160, or mail comments to Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, P.O. Box 101429, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
