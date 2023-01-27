An area state lawmaker has joined Republican colleagues in demanding that state House Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, call the House of Representatives back into session.
“Unfortunately,” said Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, whose 60th District includes northern Indiana County, “we are one signature shy of what we need to force the speaker to bring us back into session. That means we are unable either to introduce or vote on legislation. Nearly a month into the new year, this is unacceptable.”
Still, Smith told constituents in an email Thursday, “it is business as usual here in the district, where my team and I stand ready to assist you with any state-related questions or concerns.”
The dispute stems from the status of a series of constitutional amendments proposed for the voters to consider this spring.
The state Senate approved a constitutional amendment that would open a two-year window in what otherwise would be the statute of limitations for victims of child sexual abuse.
However, it was passed along with other proposed amendments that would expand voter ID rules, mandate additional election audits and make it easier for the General Assembly to override regulations issued by the governor — and Democratic leaders oppose such linkage.
Citing Rozzi’s interest in the issue of survivors of decades-old child sexual abuse, a petition posted on the House Democrats’ pahouse.com website asks, “please join us in demanding it be brought up for a vote with no other issues attached potentially delaying passage even longer and allow survivors of serial sexual abusers their day in court.”
Rozzi said he has begun a series of listening sessions “to meet with the public and good government groups to address our partisan gridlock and move forward toward justice for survivors of childhood sexual abuse.”
The sessions began in Pittsburgh Wednesday night and continue Friday in Philadelphia. No locations have been announced for sessions in west-central Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, the state House Republican leadership team announced its committee chairs for the 2023-24 session.
Locally, that includes Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, who represents much of Armstrong County, and will serve as her party’s leader on the Tourism and Recreational Development Committee.
“This process should have been completed on day one; however, Speaker Rozzi and his Democrat enablers refuse to complete even the most basic tasks expected of us by the taxpayers who elected us,” said Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County.
Elsewhere, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said he plans to reintroduce his “Fair Chance” legislation that would require all state jobs to be posted publicly on the state’s employment website, ensuring transparency and openness in the hiring process. Burns noted that often state job postings never see the light of day because they are filled internally.
The announcement follows Gov. Josh Shapiro’s first executive order, which removed college degree requirements for many public jobs.
“I believe we can build on that spirit of openness by making sure everyone has the equal opportunity to apply for the vast number of state jobs that currently never get posted,” Burns said.