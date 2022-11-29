Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday that the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority had released a Statewide Broadband Plan, that addresses both the immediate needs and long-term needs of the commonwealth.
“Broadband is as essential today as electricity and water. But there is a digital divide in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “This plan will ensure consistent, affordable, quality statewide broadband to keep children learning, businesses growing, and opportunities abounding for all Pennsylvanians.”
In Indiana County, Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. of the Indiana County Development Corporation and Indiana County Office of Planning & Development said PBDA is working toward distributing federal funds in the near future for broadband development.
“We are following all of this,” Stauffer said Monday. “Our approach is to be prepared with ready-to-go projects, which the (county board of) commissioners did with the release of (a request for proposals), resulting in $80 to $90 million of proposed broadband projects.”
At the board’s November meeting, the commissioners tabled the awarding of a contract for broadband services until Dec. 22. Board Chairman R. Michael Keith said six different proposals are being considered by ICOPD.
“Some admittedly overlap, but they are currently being reviewed and will be on the commissioners agenda for Dec. 21,” Stauffer said.
Even with overlap, Commissioner Sherene Hess said, the county is trying to squeeze $88 million worth of proposals into the $7 million the county has available for broadband.
Wolf signed legislation to create PBDA in December 2021. It was created, through bipartisan partnership, to serve as a one- stop shop for all things broadband in Pennsylvania and manage more than $100 million in federal funds, working to close Pennsylvania’s digital divide.
The governor said PBDA’s plan to expand broadband across the commonwealth focuses on the challenges and opportunities including improving broadband service infrastructure and availability, digital equity and affordability, device and technology access, and digital literacy and technical support.
To meet this high goal, Wolf said, the commonwealth is committed to:
• Maintaining current and accurate data on unserved and underserved populations
• Reducing obstacles to broadband deployment
• Supporting and maintaining a skilled workforce
• Ensuring devices are made available and affordable
• Ensuring multiple affordable service options are available
• Ensuring affordable options are sustainable
• Providing training so that every person can meet foundational digital literacy skills
• Developing a technical support network
“Equal access to the internet, regardless of location or income, must be provided if Pennsylvania is to remain competitive,” PBDA Executive Director Brandon Carson said. “Broadband access affects every area of our lives — from work, to education, to health, and safety. Closing the digital divide helps enhance our communities and fosters economic growth and innovation for all Pennsylvanians.”