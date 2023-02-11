Crossroads Treatment Centers, a Greenville, S.C.-based national behavioral health leader focused on the treatment of individuals with substance use disorder, announced that 50 of its opioid treatment programs in Pennsylvania have been are now designated Centers of Excellence by the state Department of Human Services.
That includes a center Crossroads operates at 655 Church St., Indiana.
In 2016, then-Gov. Tom Wolf introduced the Centers of Excellence for Opioid Use Disorder as one solution to the growing overdose crisis within the state, as well as a solution to the barrier of engaging and retaining clients with OUD in treatment.
Crossroads officials said their company said it has treated more than 14,000 patients statewide, more than any other Medication-Assisted Treatment or MAT-based provider serving Pennsylvania’s at-risk communities.
“Our priority is our patients, ensuring that we are present in their communities, offering treatment options that address them as a whole person both physically and mentally, and are available to them when they need us most,” said Rupert McCormac, founder and CEO of Crossroads.
In addition to MAT-based treatment, Crossroads offers physical and mental health treatment, as well as additional support to every person with OUD.
That in turn includes certified recovery specialist services to assist in the recovery process and providing each patient with a community-based care management team who helps identify, organize, obtain, and sustain treatment and non-treatment resources.
A spokeswoman for Crossroads said various organizations have been in discussions with her company, including McGowan Psychological, Healing Broken Hearts, Indiana County Community Action Program, Lifeway Pregnancy Center, The Open Door, Chevy Chase Community Center and the Care Center of Indiana
“Crossroads has also met with Spirit Life, Conewago Indiana and state Rep. James Struzzi,” spokeswoman Kristen White said, “and has meetings scheduled with Family Psychological Associates, Justice Works Youth Care, United Way, Christian Counseling, Indiana Regional Medical Center OP, Snyder Counseling, Indiana County Human Services, Mindability Concierge, Alexander Major Counseling, Guidance Center, Counseling Wellness and Unity Family Services.”
Crossroads officials hope the “centers of excellence” concept will be expanded into other states. In nearby areas, Crossroads operations can be found in Latrobe, Johnstown, Natrona Heights and Monroeville.