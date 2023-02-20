The state House of Representatives will reconvene Tuesday at 1 p.m.
“After being locked out ... for the last six weeks, we are finally being called back,” state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said in an email to constituents.
Struzzi and other state House Republicans said the lower house of the General Assembly was locked down for the past six weeks by Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Berks County.
They said the session is scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday.
“The first order of business must be the adoption of operating rules for the chamber,” Struzzi wrote. “Typically, these rules are adopted the same day we take the oath of office — in this case, Jan. 3 — but the speaker recessed the chamber before taking up the rules and hasn’t called us back.”
Meanwhile, Democrats took a 102-101 edge in the state House by winning three special elections in Allegheny County. Republicans hold a 28-22 edge in the state Senate.
On Twitter, Rozzi said he will hold a vote on the chamber’s operating rules, as well as two separate votes on a proposal that would give child sex abuse victims a two-year period to file retroactive civil lawsuits against their abusers.
Rozzi opposed the state Senate’s grouping of constitutional amendments that would open a two-year window in what otherwise would be the statute of limitations for victims of child sexual abuse, but also expand voter ID rules, mandate additional election audits and make it easier for the General Assembly to override regulations issued by the governor.
The Senate also is scheduled to reconvene Tuesday at 1 p.m.