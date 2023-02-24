Four days remain until changes take effect to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or “food stamp” benefits, as a COVID-19 pandemic-era response policy comes to an end.
“During the COVID-19 emergency, the federal government allowed states to issue additional SNAP food assistance payments that increased the maximum available for households by at least $95 each month,” state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, wrote in a recent e-newsletter to his constituents. “These extra payments will be ending after February and SNAP recipients will only receive one regular SNAP payment starting in March.”
State officials said the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which was passed and signed into law in December, ends a pandemic-era response policy that provided recipients with an additional SNAP payment or Emergency Allotment every month since early 2020.
“Approximately 249,000 households will experience a decrease in their monthly SNAP benefit,” state Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Pittsburgh, said in a newsletter to his constituents this week. “These changes will impact SNAP recipients, grocers and food retailers.”
As a result, state officials said, all SNAP households will lose a minimum of $95 a month in benefits starting in March, with a statewide average impact of $181 per household.
As pointed out by Shapiro Administration officials at a Thursday news conference, come March 1, when these additional benefits end, Pennsylvania’s charitable food network will be called to step up its fight against hunger in communities across the commonwealth.
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services said it wants to be sure that all SNAP recipients are receiving the maximum benefits for their household size and individual circumstances.
“DHS will send notices of closure or changed benefits to households as well as where they can find food assistance in their community,” Costa said, “and outlining how to enroll in programs targeted toward seniors if they are not already accessing these resources.”
DHS said what now would be once-monthly SNAP payments may go up depending on several factors:
• If recipients who are 60 or older or disabled have medical costs over $35 per month that they did not have before.
• If housing costs have increased since recipients last contacted DHS.
• If child or disabled adult care costs have changed since recipients last told DHS about what they had to pay.
“To ensure households are receiving the maximum SNAP benefit based on their individual circumstances, Pennsylvanians are encouraged to report changes to their household size, income or expenses online at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS via the myCOMPASS PA mobile app or by calling (877) 395-8930,” Pittman said.
On Thursday, DHS Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh joined state Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary for Strategic Initiatives and Market Development Cheryl Cook, as well as officials of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and Feeding Pennsylvania to highlight those upcoming changes in the SNAP program.
Arkoosh, Cook and the Central Pennsylvania food bank officials also discussed how important it is for Pennsylvanians to support their local food banks and pantries as the statewide systems works to help people affected by this change.
They said food banks in Pennsylvania typically serve approximately 2.2 million people annually, but since the pandemic began in March 2020, these food banks have served more than 684.2 million pounds of food to more than 83.7 million duplicated individuals and an average of 581,000 people each week.
“Food banks and pantries are the last line of defense against hunger, not a replacement for SNAP,” Cook said. “For the charitable food network to better serve those who need more help as a result of SNAP benefit reductions, it is important for all who are able, to donate time, money, and food to help our regional food banks and local food pantries.”
Regionally, that includes the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, based in Duquesne, Allegheny County, which covers 11 counties surrounding Pittsburgh, including Armstrong and Indiana.
Westmoreland Food Bank serves Westmoreland County from its headquarters in Delmont.
Indiana County Community Action Program has been working on an expanded food bank warehouse at 488 Geesey Road building 2 in White Township. It also has pantries at 17 locations across Indiana County.
More details about those locations can be found at https://iccap.net/pantry-locations/.
Armstrong County Community Action of Pennsylvania also has 17 pantry locations, with details available on the armstrongcap.com website.
The Shapiro Administration said SNAP recipients who are pregnant or have kids under 5 may be able to get help buying food from PA WIC (Women-Infants-Children). One can call 1-800-WIC-WINS or apply online at www.pawic.com.
One also can call 211 or visit www.pa211.org to connect with various local food resources, or go to either www.dhs.pa.gov/endinghunger or www.agriculture.pa.gov/foodinsecurity for information on assistance programs and other resources.