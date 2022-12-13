As it starts a series of listening sessions across the state, some with online connections, the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority said it welcomes and encourages the public to submit any questions they may have about broadband access.
A spokesperson for the state Department of Community and Economic Development said it and the authority are partnering with Penn State Extension to help verify the accuracy of the data and to facilitate the challenge process for a Broadband Data Map proposed by the Federal Communications Commission.
DCED and PBDA officials said it’s important that all Pennsylvanians review the map, found at the fcc.gov/BroadbandData website and provide corrections as necessary. They said the accuracy of the map impacts the amount of funding Pennsylvania will receive.
Meanwhile, PBDA Executive Director Brandon Carson has begun a series of listening sessions across the state, beginning today, to give Pennsylvanians the opportunity to learn about PDBA, federal funding for broadband, and the important role the public has in reviewing the FCC map.
“In today’s world, having access to high-speed internet is a necessity,” said Carson. “Pennsylvanians need broadband access for school, work, and to ensure public safety, and it is critical that we close the digital divide across the commonwealth. The more accurate we can make the FCC map, the more we ensure we get a fair allocation of federal funding to expand broadband.”
Sessions today in Beaver and Somerset counties are in-person only, but hybrid sessions are scheduled Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Venango and Elk counties, and Thursday in Luzerne and Tioga counties.
The last session will be in-person only Monday in Chester County.
More details about the authority, DCED and the hearings can be found on the dced.pa.gov website.