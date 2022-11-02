At the same time that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court was ruling that mail-in or absentee ballots must be properly dated, the Indiana County commissioners, acting as the county’s Board of Elections, rejected a motion that would have allowed for “curing” undated envelopes containing mail-in ballots, by allowing voters to come in and date those envelopes if necessary.
The 2-1 margin came at a special meeting of the Board of Elections scheduled after a discussion of undated envelopes at the most-recent regular meeting of that board last week.
That discussion may have been rendered moot Tuesday in Harrisburg, as the state’s high court ruled unanimously that Pennsylvania officials cannot count votes from mail-in or absentee ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes.
The court directed county boards of elections to “segregate and preserve” those ballots, being cast for next week’s elections for governor, the U.S. Senate and the state General Assembly.
Indiana County already was setting those ballots aside.
“Currently our voter registration office is setting aside, also guided by our state, to continue setting aside mail-in votes that are either undated or unsigned,” Commissioner Robin A. Gorman said during Tuesday’s 16-minute board of elections meeting.
There, Gorman and Commissioner R. Michael Keith voted against the idea put forth by Commissioner Sherene Hess, who cast the lone vote for it. Gorman seconded the motion before it was discussed.
Hess had backing from two people in attendance in the commissioners’ hearing room.
“I just don’t see the relativeness of insisting on a date being on the (outer return envelope) that are mailed in or dropped off for the election,” said Homer City Mayor Arlene Wanatosky.
Saying “there has been a decision made by the current administration” of Gov. Tom Wolf, Indiana County Democratic Committee Vice Chair Lynne Alvine said the county should “consider not throwing out votes on technicalities.”
Alvine hoped eventually Indiana County could allow “automatic registration for everyone and mail-in voting for everyone.”
Hess stressed that the motion about curing would not allow for a correcting of the ballot itself, that the motion pertained only to the envelope in which that ballot is sent to the county’s election office.
Speaking before news came out from Harrisburg, Hess said, based on various cases and discussions, “the current guidance from the state is that undated (envelopes) should be counted.”
As was noted in Indiana Tuesday, officials in various counties have said they were already putting ballots without dates on the return envelopes into separate piles in anticipation of a court ruling. Some counties may try to notify voters that their ballots are missing the dates, providing those voters the ability to visit their election offices to fix them.
County Solicitor Matthew T. Budash acknowledged the conflicting arguments.
“There is the guidance, but there is also the statute,” Budash said. “The state is saying one thing, the statute says another.”
Gorman said, if the board voted to allow curing those ballots, “we’re putting our staff in the position to continue being overwhelmed,” by callers concerned about problems with their ballots.
“We’re doing what we need to do as an elected board,” Gorman said.
Last month, acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said county elections officials should count mail-in votes that arrive in exterior envelopes with inaccurate or nonexistent handwritten dates, despite a requirement in state law.
That followed a ruling by the United States Supreme Court declaring as moot a decision in May by the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals about mail-in ballots.
The circuit court, which includes Pennsylvania, said mail-in ballots without a required date on the return envelope had to be counted in a 2021 Pennsylvania judge race.
The status of ballots without properly dated envelopes has been repeatedly litigated since the use of mail-in voting was greatly expanded in Pennsylvania under a state law passed in 2019.
In the current case, state and national Republican Party organizations and several GOP voters sought immediate review by the Supreme Court, bypassing lower courts, once it became clear some county officials planned to throw out ballots without the proper dates and others were expected to count them. The individual voters were dismissed from the case by the high court’s order.
Last week, Pennsylvania Department of State officials under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf argued in a brief that state law between 1945 and 1968 directed county election boards to set aside mail-in ballots when the envelope date was later than the date of the election.
But a 1968 change in state law, they said, deleted from a section of the Election Code “the requirement that counties set aside ballots based on the date appearing on the ballot-return envelope.”
The dates are not used to verify whether ballots are received in time to count on Election Day; that happens when counties time-stamp them upon arrival. There has also been evidence that at least some Pennsylvania counties have deemed any date to be acceptable, even dates in the future.
Republican litigants urged the justices to rule based on the language of state law, that voters “’shall ... fill out, date and sign the declaration’ printed on the outer envelope of the ballot.” As an alternative, they asked the justices to have ballots from undated or improperly dated return envelopes segregated.
The court decision came on the deadline for requesting absentee or mail-in ballots. Pennsylvania counties have reported receiving more than 850,000 completed mail-in ballots from the roughly 1.4 million that voters have requested. About 70 percent of requests have come from Democrats and about 20 percent from Republicans.
“It’s time to return your mail ballot to ensure it arrives by the deadline of 8 p.m. on Election Day,” Chapman said at a Harrisburg news conference Tuesday. “Do not wait until the last minute.”
Chapman stressed that, before casting their mail ballots, voters should read the instructions carefully; fill out the ballot, being sure to follow instructions on how to mark selections; seal the ballot in the inner secrecy envelope marked “Official Election Ballot” without making any stray marks on the envelope; seal the secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope; and sign and date the declaration on the outer return envelope.
Hess is second vice president and former Elections Reform Committee chair with the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, an organization that says its “membership represents the 67 Pennsylvania counties.”
In a news release regarding election protocols Tuesday, CCAP Director of Media and Public Relations John Buffone wrote, “the best way for a voter to make sure their absentee or mail-in ballot is counted is to read all of the directions carefully, make sure their ballot is in both the secrecy envelope and the outer envelope, and fill in all required information on the outer envelope, including date and signature, before returning it.”
Also in Harrisburg Tuesday, the Supreme Court justices split 3-3 on whether making the envelope dates mandatory under state law would violate provisions of the U.S. Civil Rights Act of 1964, which states that immaterial errors or omissions should not be used to prevent voting.
Written opinions laying out the court’s reasoning were not immediately available.
On the issue of the federal civil rights law, Democratic Justices Debra Todd, Christine Donohue and David Wecht saw a violation of federal law, while Democrat Kevin Dougherty and Republicans Kevin Brobson and Sallie Mundy did not.
In other election-related developments, Hess joined 290 “local political leaders” signing a letter released by Lt. Gov. and Democratic senatorial nominee John Fetterman, who “strongly object” to Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz’s statement in last week’s U.S. Senate debate that restrictions on abortion rights should be decided by “local political leaders.”
“Let’s be clear,” the signers said, “local elected leaders like us have no business getting in between a woman and her doctor — especially when it comes to some of the most personal and private health care decisions someone can make. The idea that ‘local political leaders’ should have an equal say in a woman’s decision about how, when, and if to start a family is deeply disturbing and out of touch.”
Hess was the only Indiana-area official to sign that letter.
Tuesday’s Board of Elections meeting was recorded and the audio is available on the Indiana County commissioners’ website.
The board has a series of upcoming meetings:
• A test run of ES&S DS100 Precinct and DS450 Central County tabulating equipment, on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room.
According to the county website, “the DS200 is a precinct-based ballot scanner and vote tabulator. To ensure voter intent and ballot integrity, the DS200 has the ability to alert voters to overvoted races or blank ballots. The ExpressVote Universal Voting System uses touch-screen technology that produces a paper-based record for tabulation.”
According to the website of contractor Election Systems & Software, the DS450 is a “central scanner and tabulator” that can “process more ballots in less time — 72 double-sided 14-inch (sheets) per minute — without stopping for overvotes, write-ins or blank ballots.”
• A convening of the county elections board on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. to review absentee and/or mail-in ballots set aside for the Nov. 8 election.
• Another convening of the elections board on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. to examine provisional ballot envelopes cast by electors on Nov. 8.
• Then, on Nov. 16 at 9 a.m., the county elections board will convene to canvass military ballots, which must be received no later than 4 p.m. Nov. 15 to count in the Nov. 8 election.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.