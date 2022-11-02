Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport is getting another boost from Harrisburg toward planned improvements, with a $1 million award from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
“The proposed project would entail the design, bidding, permitting and construction of a new corporate hangar and related site improvements at the Jimmy Stewart Airport that would house multiple aircraft, three to five, depending on the final hangar size,” according to a brief project description on the RACP website. “The new corporate hangar would be (a) rigid frame pre-engineered metal building, including site work, building shell, all utilities, concrete apron and modified access to the taxiway.”
State Sen. Joe Pittman and Rep. Jim Struzzi, both R-Indiana, said the new funding is in addition to a total of $1.75 million in state dollars received by the airport in recent funding rounds in 2020 and earlier this spring.
Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. said that included $1 million from RACP and $750,000 of Keystone Communities Program money. The $750,000 of which was used for the development of a charter service hangar while the $1 million was for the construction of a new corporate hangar.
“We’re taking advantage of prior investment and infrastructure,” Stauffer said.
RACP is administered by the state Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
Tuesday’s announcement is for a second RACP grant for Indiana County, following a $2 million grant approved for the YMCA of Indiana County in White Township.
Stauffer said Tuesday that the county’s commissioners will serve as grantees for both projects.
“I consulted with the Y about getting that money,” Stauffer said. “My office works with (Airport Manager) Rick Fuellner and the (county’s) Airport Authority any time the (authority) has capital requests, working with grant writing and project administration.”
Pittman and Struzzi said the ongoing corporate hangar project, now proposed to be approximately 12,000 square feet, is the focus of the latest RACP grant.
“Several years of investment at the Jimmy Stewart Airport have helped expand the airport’s services which, in turn, has continued to increase the airport’s role in boosting our local economy,” Pittman said.
“The airport has great potential to attract more business, tourism and jobs to our area,” Struzzi said. “In addition, these funds will allow more people to use the airport on a regular basis.”
Federal and state funds from a variety of channels are being utilized. As was reported by Fuellner at last week’s county Board of Commissioners meeting, two involve funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aviation, both of which in turn involve the second phase of taxiway rehabilitation at the White Township airport.
Fuellner said one is a $1,511,111 discretionary grant for which the Indiana County Airport Authority will provide $74,000 in matching funds. The other is a $224,685 apportionment grant.
Stauffer also referred to funding being sought for multiple projects in what then was the 15th Congressional District by U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township.
He was requesting Community Project Funding last spring for federal Fiscal Year 2022, including the Academy of Culinary Arts building on Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney campus and improvements to Jimmy Stewart Airport.
Thompson’s office said the congressman was seeking $500,000 for the IUP project and $750,000 for the airport.
In addition to conditions similar to what was listed in the RACP announcement, Thompson posted in a list of fiscal requests that the airport improvements “would also include the acquisition of flight simulator equipment to be used by a pilot training program located at the airport.”