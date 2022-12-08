On Wednesday the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission awarded almost $2 million in Cultural and Historical Support Grants to 161 eligible museums and official county historical societies from 56 counties, including Indiana, Armstrong, Cambria, Clearfield, Jefferson and Westmoreland.
In addition, PHMC awarded $200,000 in Historical and Archival Records Care (HARC) Grants to 37 organizations in 20 counties including Indiana, Jefferson and Westmoreland.
The goal of the Cultural and Historical Support Grant program is to strengthen Pennsylvania’s museum community by supporting the general operations of eligible museums and official county historical societies that are not supported by other state agency funding programs.
The following is a list of Cultural and Historical Support Grant awards by county:
• Indiana: James M. Stewart Museum Foundation — $4,000; Historical & Genealogical Society of Indiana County — $4,000.
• Armstrong: Armstrong County Historical Museum & Genealogical Society — $4,000.
• Cambria: Johnstown Area Heritage Association — $15,708; Cambria County Historical Society — $4,000.
• Clearfield: Clearfield County Historical Society — $4,000.
• Jefferson: Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center — $4,000; Jefferson County Historical Society — $4,000.
• Westmoreland: Fort Ligonier Association — $14,271; Westmoreland Fayette Historical Society (West Overton Village) — $4,500; Westmoreland County Historical Society — 4,000; Ligonier Valley Historical Society — $4,000.
The following is a list of Historical and Archival Records Care (HARC) Grant awards by county:
• Indiana: Indiana County Prothonotary & Clerk of Courts — $5,000.
• Jefferson: Jefferson County Historical Society — $10,000.
• Westmoreland: Seton Hill University — $5,000.