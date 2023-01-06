John Strate of Dayton announced his candidacy for Armstrong County Commissioner.
John is a lifelong resident of Armstrong County, who has been married to his wife Cathy for 20 years. Together they have four children and seven grandchildren, all of whom reside in Armstrong County.
For that reason, Strate said, the future of Armstrong County is of the utmost importance.
If elected commissioner, Strate said he would bring with him a long history of working hard and putting others first in his life. He was a dairy farmer for 20 years and a small business owner for 26 years.
He said he knows the importance of small businesses in Armstrong County, and he understands the work that it takes for them to survive.
Currently, John Strate serves as vice president and manager of the Dayton Fair.
“Most people don’t realize that we have activities happening on the fairgrounds throughout the year,” Strate said. “The main fair event is held in August every year when the fairgrounds host activities for many groups from Armstrong, Indiana and Jefferson counties and beyond. Promoting agriculture is the chief objective of the fair, along with concerts, horse racing, demo’s, food booths and more which draw 20,000 people to Armstrong County during the week of the fair.”
He continued, “without outside help from grants and sponsorships, it would be impossible to put the fair on. This will be an asset to me as Armstrong County commissioner, as I have the knowledge and experience to find resources to help the county gain funding as well.”
Another important part of John Strate’s life is his Christian faith.
John and Cathy Strate are a part of Harvest Church in East Franklin Township.
Church members said it is common to see John at the front door, welcoming those arriving for church and looking for someone that needs a special hug or prayer.
John Strate is treasurer of Harvest Church and serves on the Executive Elder Team, which oversees ministry operations for Harvest campuses in Kittanning, Indiana, Petrolia and Natrona Heights.
He also helps oversee balancing the budget for the church.
John Strate pointed out several reasons that he is pursuing the office of County Commissioner: “I know what it is like to live paycheck to paycheck. I have been willing to work hard for everything I have and I think the people of Armstrong County share that trait. I want to work to build the county into the best area for the residents to live in, to work in, to get an education in, and to buy homes. I want to work hard for each taxpayer and give them the best effort to support their families.”
He said the Drug Epidemic has wreaked havoc on our county and on the lives of the residents. He said the county needs to address that, saying police are at their best when they are given the tools to do their jobs and the county is willing to work with them to achieve their goals.
John Strate also stressed being a strong Second Amendment supporter, and said he will work to support gun safety training with Sportsmen’s Clubs throughout the county.
Jobs are always a challenge, he said — not just any jobs, but jobs that will pay a wage to support a family and provide health care are important.
“The people of Armstrong County are hard workers, and I would focus on highlighting and expanding the professional training available for the residents of the county,” Strate said. “I believe that working in conjunction with the business owners in the county will also help our county thrive.”
Also, he said in announcing his candidacy, “I understand the difficulty of property owners to meet their obligation of paying taxes. I hope to work with state and federal representatives seeking incentives toward building in this county and holding the line on taxes. Working together is critical. Republicans, Democrats, Independents and others, we are all in this together. We are all Armstrong County together. Working with people to find the best option has always been the approach I take. Bringing our county government offices, elected officials and employees together is critical for the good of Armstrong County.”
Strate concluded his announcement by expressing a firm belief that “Armstrong County is stronger when we all work together,” and he intends to put this into practice if elected commissioner.