Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of previews leading up to the Nov. 8 General Election.
Two state House seats are for grabs in Indiana County.
In the 66th Legislative District, covering all of Jefferson County as well as Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Green, Montgomery, North Mahoning, Rayne, South Mahoning and West Mahoning townships and Cherry Tree, Ernest, Glen Campbell, Marion Center, Plumville and Smicksburg boroughs, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, is unopposed in his bid for a second term.
Smith is an alumnus of Marion Center Area High School and Penn State University, as well as a self-employed business owner who created jobs and met payrolls across several different businesses for more than 20 years, while raising three children with his wife Linda.
However, there is a contest in the 62nd Legislative District, covering the townships of Armstrong, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East Wheatfield, Pine, Washington, West Wheatfield and White, and the boroughs of Armagh, Blairsville, Clymer, Creekside, Homer City, Indiana and Shelocta.
Republican state Rep. Jim Struzzi, of White Township, is challenged in his bid for a third term by Brian Doyle, a 22-year-old history student scheduled to graduate from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in December.
“As state representative, I will fight for the rights and well being of all Indiana County residents and Pennsylvanians,” Doyle said. “This means the right to a living wage and respectable working conditions by raising the minimum wage to at least $15 an hour and protecting the union way of life by cracking down on union-busting companies. I will stand up for education by ensuring that everyone has access to a quality education ranging from (pre-kindergarten) to vocational training and higher education such as IUP because we need to give our students the tools they need to succeed and help build the next great innovations of our commonwealth.”
Struzzi is a member of House Appropriations, Children and Youth, Human Services and Insurance committees.
“It’s important to note that many of the challenges we face are complex and connected,” Struzzi said. “Many stem from our economy, inflation and the cost of goods and services, which make it difficult for working families and those on fixed incomes to make ends meet and pay bills, which creates stress and can lead to many additional compounding issues we are currently seeing our society, like mental health and addiction.”
Along with state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, Struzzi represents the region as a member of the board of the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority or PennVEST, which funds sewer, storm water and drinking water projects throughout the commonwealth.
“By growing our economy, we can increase state and local tax revenues and reduce taxes on families and property owners,” Struzzi said. “We can also stimulate and grow our economy here locally by continuing to expand broadband access throughout the county. More and more people want to live in areas like Indiana County with our quality of life and beautiful geography, but they need to be able to work remotely. Working with the county commissioners, the planning department and Sen. Pittman, we have made much progress, but there is still work to do to address all the unserved and underserved areas. In addition, workforce development and training will help to fill current job openings get people back to work, reinvigorate our economy and reduce costs.”
Doyle’s briandoyleforstaterep.com website includes stances on education and the minimum wage, as well as Medicare for All, fighting corruption, marijuana, the environment, gun rights, agriculture and infrastructure.
He would build off Medicare and Medicaid to create a statewide health insurance program with zero co-pays, deductibles, or out-of-pocket expenses. He opposes “corrupt lobbyings and corporations” and “is dedicated to taking no donations from corporations because we are interested in working for people and not big business.” He said legalized recreational marijuana could bring in $600 million in tax revenue, and he said he wants to “ensure guns do not end up in the wrong hands while not punishing lawful gun owners.”
Doyle also pledged to “uphold the 14th Amendment (to the Constitution) and people’s right to bodily autonomy by standing up for abortion rights and the LGBTQ+ community because the government has no business inserting itself into such affairs in an attempt to control people’s lives.”
Struzzi said he is committed to protecting traditional values of hard work, personal integrity and community service in the state Capitol, while fighting to reduce government spending, eliminate burdensome taxes, create more family-sustaining jobs, improve the climate for businesses and work to ensure the agriculture industry has the proper tools and support it needs to be successful.
“Our first priority has to be the economy and easing the burden on working families, individuals and senior citizens,” Struzzi said. “I know as a father of four, my grocery bill has increased exponentially over the past year, so I understand the struggles people are facing. Rising fuel and energy costs are a major factor in our current economic state, and we can address that by changing current policies at the state and federal level that prohibit and deter domestic energy production. We should not rely on foreign countries to fuel our nation when Pennsylvania has the resources to produce energy right here while creating family sustaining jobs and stronger communities. We must also cut government red tape that prohibits business and industry growth and pushes business and capital investment to other states.”
Doyle said his campaign “plans to create a guaranteed job program for Pennsylvania while ensuring high-quality jobs with fair pay and proper benefits,” adding, “We will fight union-busting companies and protect workers’ right to organize,” and bring paid parental and sick leave for workers “so no one will be punished for having children or being unable to work.” He also said the property tax system should be fixed “to help smaller, family-run farms stand on their own.”
Struzzi’s background includes experience as a journalist, as press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 11 in Pittsburgh, and as president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce. The incumbent lawmaker also talked of a strong faith that helped him to cope with the loss of his brother, Michael, who died from an overdose at the age of 31.
“Before the pandemic, drug addiction and mental health issues were on the rise,” Struzzi said. “Now, they are at a crisis level. While I successfully advocated for additional mental health funding for our counties and schools in the current state budget, we must continue to work to provide those resources to help people find hope and achieve the quality of life everyone deserves in this great nation. Substance abuse and unchecked mental health can also create very sad domestic problems for our communities. Child abuse, hunger and homelessness are on the rise, and that is unacceptable. Every child should have a safe, warm place to sleep at night and food to eat. More access to mental health services and better processes to address needs for patient care are essential. We must also help those in recovery and let them know that there is hope and there are people who care. In addition, early childhood education in essential in providing children basic learning essentials and skills they need to be emotionally and physically successful in life.”
Doyle’s website said there is a need for “protecting our public schools by guaranteeing them their rightful funding, keeping tuition prices low so our higher education institutions can keep enrollment numbers high, and supporting technical schools to equip our citizens with the proper tools to join the work force.”
Both Doyle and Struzzi came to Indiana County from elsewhere. Doyle graduated from Bellefonte Area High School in Centre County. He’s a former president of the IUP College Democrats, lives with his boyfriend in Indiana Borough. While working toward a bachelor’s degree in history, Doyle’s campaign said he organized clothing drives with the Indiana County Young Democrats, and worked with people struggling with physical and mental disabilities during the summer.
Struzzi graduated from Penn Trafford High School in Westmoreland County; earned a degree in electrical wiring from a technical school in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County; and acquired his bachelor’s degree in English writing with a focus on communications from the University of Pittsburgh in Greensburg. Struzzi also has written children’s books and young adult novels, aiming to teach the importance of family, morality and courage. Struzzi, his wife Christina, and their four children and dog reside in White Township.