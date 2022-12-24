In a year-end newsletter to his constituents, state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, expressed holiday and New Year’s greetings on behalf of his family and staff.
He also said he is eager to see what the Shapiro administration will offer.
“As we all know, we will be forging ahead with the leadership of a new administration under Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro,” Struzzi wrote. “I am eager to see what initiatives he and his team will bring to the table and believe it is essential that we focus on helping all Pennsylvanians in a bipartisan manner.”
The 62nd District assemblyman, whose district now covers the southern two-thirds of Indiana County, said there is much to be done.
“Pennsylvanians have struggled with inflation, rising fuel and energy costs, and the seemingly ever-increasing prices of even the most essential goods and services,” Struzzi wrote. “I want to work to create a more stable economic climate in Pennsylvania where we can all flourish, and I plan to continue to work toward locally sourced and produced energy, stable infrastructure, and improved quality of life that attracts and retains residents, providing for a stable tax base.”
Struzzi said his team and he had a very productive year.
“Our office has continued to assist constituents with a wide variety of state related matters,” the Indiana lawmaker wrote. “The new unemployment compensation system still brings a lot of frustration to users, and my staff has worked with hundreds of people to make successful contact with the Department of Labor and Industry.”
Referring again to the upcoming changeover in administrations from Gov. Tom Wolf to Gov.-elect Shapiro, Struzzi said many departments in Harrisburg find themselves in a time of transition and are experiencing delayed paperwork processing.
“My staff is able to assist with those issues, as well,” Struzzi wrote. “We have partnered with several local police forces to offer replacement services for illegible license plates. Throughout the course of the year, we’ve hosted several town hall meetings and meet-and-greet events in various parts of the district.”
Struzzi also recapped some of his achievements, including these bills that were passed into law:
• Act 111 of 2022 passed unanimously and will help prevent deadly overdoses by removing fentanyl test strips from the definition of “drug paraphernalia,” which are prohibited and carry serious penalties.
• Act 136 of 2022 will allow any Pennsylvania company to bid for a contract awarded by the Department of Environmental Protection for plugging oil and gas wells, regardless of the size of the business, changing the process from one that tended to favor larger, out-of-state companies.
• Act 104 of 2022 will help address financial and personnel challenges within our fire and ambulance companies by offering funding for tuition and loan assistance for higher education to students who volunteer for fire and EMS services.
• Act 121 of 2022, which Struzzi co-sponsored with Reps. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, and Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Tioga, is meant to ease the hiring of campus police officers by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education including Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
• Act 140 of 2022 renames a long list of bridges throughout the state, including two to be renamed for local World War II heroes. The bridge which carries Route 403 over Yellow Creek in Pine Township will eventually become the PVT George Holuta Memorial Bridge, and the State Route 3035 bridge which crosses Yellow Creek in Homer City Borough will be renamed the Sgt. Walter F. Novak Memorial Bridge.
Struzzi and the rest of the General Assembly will convene for the 2023-24 sessionon Jan. 3.
The Indiana County assemblyman said several positions and appointments will allow him “to continue doing gwood things to represent Indiana County in Harrisburg,” including a new term on the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority or PennVEST, which funds sewer, storm water and drinking water projects.
Also, House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler, from Lancaster County, appointed Struzzi to the Legislative Task Force and Advisory Committee on the Delivery of State Services Relating to Autism, Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.
“This opportunity will allow me to learn about serving and advocating for these populations both locally and statewide,” Struzzi said. “I have also accepted appointment to the Board of Directors for the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation and am pleased to be able to assist in inspiring stewardship of some of our state’s greatest assets.”
Struzzi said his district offices will remain in Blairsville, Homer City and Indiana, “as will our commitment to being your voice in Harrisburg.”