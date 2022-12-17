The fight to prevent, treat and address issues surrounding opioid addiction brought together a panel of federal and state experts Friday to share personal stories and discuss how their efforts are making an impact.
Jennifer Smith, secretary of the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, said authorities have come a long way toward harm reduction, with such developments as legalized fentanyl test strips and expanded availability of naloxone or Narcan.
“There’s positive movement in this space but a lot of progress that has yet to be made,” Smith told a press briefing that followed a roundtable discussion.
One matter Smith applauded was passage of House Bill 1393, now Act 111 of 2022, primarily sponsored by state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana. Its aim is to help prevent deadly overdoses by removing fentanyl test strips from the definition of “drug paraphernalia,” which are prohibited and carry serious penalties.
“That was really his labor of love and we are so appreciative to him for that,” Smith said, adding that one thing Pennsylvania has to do is expand harm reduction beyond Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
“I think the key point here is the availability of harm reduction,” Struzzi said.
He noted that Act 111 was developed in cooperation with the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.
“We are at least seeing overdose deaths decrease in Indiana County,” Struzzi said. AICDAC, based in Shelocta with offices in Indiana and Kittanning is “out in the community with Narcan, at community events, at fairs. I have it in my office (in Indiana).”
Also on the panel was Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, who said a national drug control strategy “is not going to take one silver bullet,” but is “a multi-faceted issue.”
Earlier this week, Gupta endorsed the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ proposed rule to expand access to treatment for opioid use disorder by making permanent COVID-era policies that allow take home doses of methadone and the use of telehealth to access buprenorphine prescriptions.
“The reality is, if it is easier to get illicit drugs in America than it is to get treatment, we will never bend the curve on overdoses,” Gupta said in a statement issued by the White House, which he reiterated during Friday’s discussion.
“When fewer than one out of 10 Americans with addiction can access the treatment they need, we must do more to close that addiction treatment gap, including making COVID-19 era flexibilities permanent,” Gupta said. “These proposed federal rule changes will make it easier for people to access lifesaving treatment and to maintain their recovery.”
Gupta appears to be in a good position to address extending harm reduction into rural areas. He began his career in private practice in an underserved community of fewer than 2,000 residents, and later served under two governors of West Virginia as that state’s health commissioner.
There, according to the White House, Gupta led opioid crisis response efforts and launched a number of pioneering public health initiatives, including the Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Birthscore program to identify high-risk infants.
Others involved in the roundtable and press briefing were Bernard J. Costello, DMD, MD, University of Pittsburgh associate vice chancellor for Health Science Integration; U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean and state Sen. Art Haywood, both D-Montgomery County; and Bill Flanagan, executive vice president for corporate relations at the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, who served as moderator.