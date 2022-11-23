State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, has been appointed to serve on the board of directors for the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.
“As a longtime supporter of our state parks and forests, I am truly honored to be asked to serve in this capacity,” Struzzi said. “The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of what I consider to be some of Pennsylvania’s tremendous assets, something for which I’ve advocated since taking office.”
Recipient of the 2022 Legislative Leadership Award presented by the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts, Struzzi has a history of championing legislation related to management and oversight of the environment. His House Bill 2528, which encourages cleanup of Pennsylvania’s abandoned oil and gas wells, was recently signed into law as Act 136 of 2022.
He also co-authored legislation that would provide protections for volunteers, volunteer organizations, and those that landowners invite onto their property to improve it for recreational use.