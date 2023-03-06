The upcoming 115th birthday of an Indiana legend may be marked by a state House resolution.
“In the near future, I plan on introducing a Resolution making May 20th, 2023, Jimmy Stewart Day,” state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, wrote in a co-sponsorship memorandum he issued Friday.
It would be the latest tribute to a World War II hero, who also of course was a star of stage, screen, radio and television.
“James ‘Jimmy’ Maitland Stewart was a film star of national fame, having starred in over 80 big screen productions over a 55-year acting career,” Struzzi wrote. “His most notable role, for which he earned an Oscar nomination, was his portrayal of George Bailey in ‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ arguably the best holiday movie of all time.”
Struzzi went on to note Stewart being nominated for multiple Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards, and how in 1985, the Indiana native was awarded an Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement for his 50 years of performances — a span interrupted by his service to his country.
“In 1941, Mr. Stewart enlisted in the United States Army and was sent to Europe as a commander of a bomber squadron,” Struzzi also wrote. “He was honored with a number of military service recognition awards, including the Air Medal, the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, and the Distinguished Flying Cross. In 1985, Mr. Stewart was awarded the highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”
Struzzi’s memorandum also noted Stewart’s roots in Indiana County, as the son of Alexander and Elizabeth Stewart, who owned and operated the J.M. Stewart and Company Hardware Store in downtown Indiana.
“Stewart attended Princeton University and was granted an honorary degree in 1947, and later in life, was presented Princeton’s highest alumni honor, the Woodrow Wilson Award for outstanding public service,” Struzzi wrote.
The Indiana Republican went on to say Stewart’s impact on his native county remains immeasurable.
“His relatability and fame still attract tourists, holiday enthusiasts, and film lovers alike, providing a depth of appeal to our region. He is a beloved figure who epitomized American values both on screen and off,” Struzzi wrote.
The Indiana Republican also is circulating a memorandum asking for support for a resolution designating July 2023 as “Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Month” in the Keystone State.
“JLA is an auto-inflammatory disease of unknown origin and is the most common type of arthritis in children,” Struzzi wrote. “Nearly 300,000 children, from infants to teenagers, have some form of arthritis.”
Struzzi said it is important to educate the public about the symptoms of JLA in a bid to increase the rate of successful treatment for that ailment.