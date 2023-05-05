STATE COLLEGE — An event in Armstrong County will kick off the events planned for Pennsylvania Prevention Week, which begins Sunday and runs through May 13.
On Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, an event is planned at Lenape Heights Golf Resort, 950 Golf Course Road, Ford City (Manor Township) in coordination with partners at the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.
The Commonwealth Prevention Alliance, a private nonprofit whose mission is to re-imagine prevention, advocate for equity and critical resources, and share best and promising practices, is announcing that event as well as others across the state, which will celebrate the winners and nominees of the 2023 PA Prevention Week Awards for their contributions to the community and field of prevention.
More than 100 individuals, coalitions and teams from across Pennsylvania were nominated
Scheduled speakers at the Lenape Heights event include state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana; Dr. Eric Kocian, associate professor of criminology at St. Vincent College; and Jill Northey of AICDAC.
The statewide effort ties in to National Prevention Week hosted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, an annual public education platform bringing together communities and organizations to raise awareness about the importance of substance use prevention and positive mental health.
“PA Prevention Week aims to promote prevention year-round,” said Jeff Hanley, CPA executive director. “Prevention happens in all of our communities, and we are asking prevention professionals, organizations, and coalitions to use this week to advocate for their programming, recognize local prevention partners and champions, and use social media to highlight their prevention successes.”
Other events are scheduled Wednesday in Bellefonte, Centre County; Thursday in Bala Cynwyd, near Philadelphia; and Friday in Reading, Berks County.
